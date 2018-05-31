Hut 8 Mining Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQX® Market

Hut 8 Mining begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HUTMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures, including the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company, on www.otcmarkets.com.

Hut 8 Mining provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency.

"We are pleased to welcome Hut 8 Mining to our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Hut 8 Mining joins a robust roster of Canadian companies that benefit from cross-trading their shares and providing a premium market for accessing U.S. investors. We look forward to supporting Hut 8 Mining as the company builds long-term shareholder value."

"Since becoming a public company earlier this year, we have drawn tremendous interest in our cryptocurrency mining business model. Obtaining approval to trade on the OTCQX Best Market will provide greater exposure, accessibility and liquidity for our current and potential shareholders throughout the global investment community," stated Andrew Kiguel, Hut 8 Mining CEO.

Hut 8 Mining was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 Mining Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company established through an exclusive arrangement with the Bitfury Group, the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company. Through the Bitfury Group, Hut 8 has access to a world-leading proprietary mix of hardware, software and operational expertise to construct, optimize and manage datacenters in low-cost and attractive jurisdictions. Hut 8 is led by a team of industry experts and intends to provide investors with exposure to blockchain processing infrastructure and technology along with underlying cryptocurrency rewards and transaction fees. For more information, visit www.hut8mining.com. (Source: About Hut 8 Mining Corp.)

