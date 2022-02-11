Hut 8 Mining Launches At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an at-the-market offering agreement dated February 11, 2022 (the "ATM Agreement") with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the "Agent") as agent, pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program").

Pursuant to the ATM Program, the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM Agreement, sell, through the Agent, such number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$65 million. Sales of Common Shares, if any, through the Agent will be made through "at-the-market" issuances, including without limitation, sales made directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale. No Common Shares will be offered or sold under the ATM Program on the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other marketplace in Canada. The ATM Program may be terminated, with notice, by either party at any time.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM Program, if any, principally for general corporate purposes (including funding ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements). The net proceeds of the ATM Program may also be used to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs, and potential acquisitions. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The volume and timing of sales, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company's management and in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement.

The offer and sale of the Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made by means of a prospectus supplement dated February 11, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated April 7, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus" and, together with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus") and U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes the Base Shelf Prospectus.

The Registration Statement was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 7, 2021. The Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the SEC. The Prospectus is available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and is available on the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the largest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly-traded company, globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data center space and cloud capacity powered by emission-free energy sources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data center model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select composite index and the first blockchain company to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2021. Hut 8's team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders for generations to come.

