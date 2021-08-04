Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for July 2021; Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Mining Production Highlights for July 2021:

300 Bitcoin mined, resulting in average production of 9.7 Bitcoin per day

100% of self-mined Bitcoin were deposited into custody as at July 31 , consistent with Hut 8's ongoing commitment to holding Bitcoin in reserve

Total Bitcoin balance held in reserve: 4,123 as of July 31, 2021

Received and installed 920 net new machines, adding 73 PH/s to production rate

The sharp decline in global hash rate stemming from the ongoing prohibition on cryptocurrency mining in China, and the resultant downward Bitcoin network difficulty adjustments, has resulted in Hut 8 producing significantly higher quantities of Bitcoin at a lower cost per Bitcoin produced. The average production for Hut 8 increased by approximately 50%, from 6 – 6.5 Bitcoin per day in late June 2021, to approximately 9.5 – 10 Bitcoin per day in late July 2021.

Based on current mining conditions and installed hash rate, Hut 8 projects to mine approximately 910 Bitcoin in the third quarter of 2021, which would bring the Company's self-mined Bitcoin balance to approximately 4,733 as of September 30, 2021.

"Since our IPO in early 2018, Hut 8 has been a significant producer of Bitcoin in North America," commented Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "With the recent ban on Bitcoin mining in China, Hut 8 has nearly doubled its market share and is currently producing approximately 10 Bitcoin per day. Reports suggest that the exodus of miners from China may take an extended period to resolve and global network hash rate could remain depressed well into 2022. With 109 MW of installed power in Alberta, and with a third site being stood up in the fourth quarter of 2021, Hut 8 is well positioned to take advantage of favorable Bitcoin mining economics expected to continue into 2022."

New Equity Research Coverage:

Craig–Hallum Capital Group LLC published their initiating equity research coverage on Hut 8 on August 3, 2021.

About Hut 8:

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018. Located in energy rich Alberta, Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined Bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. Hut 8 is executing on its commitment to mining and holding Bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of Bitcoin's market direction. The Company's multi-pronged business strategy includes profitable digital asset mining, white-label high-performance compute hosting, as well as yield & income programs leveraging its Bitcoin held in reserve. Having demonstrated rapid growth and a stellar balance sheet, Hut 8 was the first publicly traded miner on the TSX and the first Canadian miner to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Hut 8's team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on sustainability and ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

