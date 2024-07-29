Hutton and Splash Car Wash Announce Development Partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hutton, a retail real estate and development company, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced a joint venture to construct a new express car wash in Springfield, Massachusetts. The site, outfitted with a 130-foot tunnel and 20 free-of-charge self-service vacuums will be operated by, and branded as, Splash Car Wash. This is Splash's second site in the state.

Under the leadership of Karen Hutton, Hutton has developed properties for iconic brands such as Dollar General, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Ulta, Mavis, Aspen Dental, O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Publix, Taco Bell and more in over 1,300 sites throughout the country. In addition to traditional retail and F&B building experience, Hutton also has developed over 100 car wash sites that operate under the ModWash trade name.

Hutton and Splash have been discussing development opportunities and decided that a collaboration that brings together their respective development and car wash operating expertise could accelerate growth for both companies. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Karen Hutton and her team of talented development professionals", stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash. Dan Petrelle, COO of Splash, added "Karen and her team bring a wealth of knowledge in site selection and development. We look forward to opening our second location in Massachusetts with their assistance and to building a strong partnership."

The Springfield site is anticipated to open next Spring. Splash has developed and opened seven express sites in the last twelve months and has several de novo washes in various stages of development, which will bring the chain's total to over 70 washes.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies.We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

