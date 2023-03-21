Hutton Electric, Heating & Air offers pioneering power management solution for home EV charging stations

Norfolk service company helps electric vehicle owners avoid the expense and inconvenience of unexpected electrical panel upgrades with innovative application of proven power load management technology

NORFOLK, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hutton Electric, Heating & Air, the locally owned provider of top-quality home services in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, introduces a unique application of proven power load management technology that helps electric vehicle owners charge their EVs reliably and safely while saving on charging station installation costs.

The most common residential EV charging stations often require homeowners to upgrade their home electric service panel. Hutton Electric, Heating & Air's pioneering home energy management solution serves as an alternative to potentially costly service panel upgrades by safely connecting EV charging stations directly to a home's existing electric panel.

The Hutton Electric, Heating & Air EV charging station power load solution allows homeowners to prevent overloads and outages by more efficiently managing their existing electrical capacity.

"Many homeowners are surprised to learn they'll have to upgrade their electric service panel to install an EV charging station," said David Hutton, electrical operations manager for Hutton Electric, Heating & Air. "That can add thousands of dollars to an already substantial investment. We can apply proven technology that allows them to manage their home power system more efficiently and ensures they have all the energy they need to keep their EVs fully charged and their home running safely and comfortably."

The Hutton Electric, Heating & Air EV home power load management system includes an onboard intelligent micro-controller that monitors the panel's power load. The system's smart automated management function prevents the connected EV charging station from overloading the panel and will automatically start charging when power becomes available again.

"A full electric panel upgrade might be the right option if you expect your home's demand to continue increasing in the future," Hutton said. "If you'll be adding on to your home or you plan to purchase another electric vehicle, it makes sense to increase capacity. But many homeowners can benefit from more precise management of their home electric supply. With our solution, they can keep their EVs fully charged whenever they need them without investing in additional capacity they don't need and won't use."

For more information about Hutton Electric, Heating & Air, visit https://www.callhutton.com/.

About Hutton Electric, Heating & Air

Hutton Electric, Heating & Air is proud to provide an array of top-quality home services in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas. The Hutton Electric, Heating & Air team has more than 40 years of experience delivering reliable electrical, heating and air conditioning, and generator services. The company has built its reputation on honesty and integrity and is committed to making sure customers are completely satisfied — a commitment backed by Hutton Electric, Heating & Air's 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Whether you're looking for interior lighting installation, need heater or air conditioner repairs, or are interested in equipping your home with an automatic standby generator, the Hutton Electric, Heating & Air team is ready to get the job done. Visit https://www.callhutton.com/.

