HUTURE Ltd. Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AQU)

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUTURE Ltd. ("HUTURE" or the "Company"), an industry pioneer in the advanced use of hydrogen energy for the research and development, manufacture and sales of hydrogen-powered vehicles, and Aquaron Acquisition Corp. ("Aquaron") (Nasdaq: AQU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that will result in HUTURE being operated under a holding entity named HUTURE Group Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Cayman Islands ("Pubco") and plans to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction reflects an initial equity value of approximately $1 billion.

Founded in 2020, HUTURE is a pioneering hydrogen-powered vehicle manufacturing company in China. Leveraging its solid industry experience, Huture Motors (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (小氢汽车（上海）有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, operates a manufacturing facility for research and development of hydrogen-powered vehicles in Shanghai. HUTURE has a team of skilled engineers and technicians with extensive working experience with reputable vehicle manufacturing companies. Through this facility, HUTURE aims to expand its R&D and manufacturing capabilities and further its commitment to sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to announce this important milestone for HUTURE," said Mr. Weishan Chen, founder and chairman of HUTURE. "This transaction will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy, expand our market presence, and enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to customers in the hydrogen-powered vehicle market. With our core expertise in research and development, manufacturing, and sales of hydrogen- powered vehicles, we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. We look forward to working closely with our new partners and investors to achieve our long-term goals."

"We are proud to be a partner to HUTURE, and completing our business combination is a tremendous step forward," said Ms. Yi Zhou, the chief executive officer and chairwoman of Aquaron. "We believe that HUTURE is a leader in the hydrogen fuel-cell industry in China, and that they are now poised to transform the hydrogen energy ecosystem to offer the world a solution of zero emission hydrogen mobility and decarbonizing economies. The Aquaron team and I are excited to support HUTURE in its transition to a public company. I would also like to thank the HUTURE team for their amazing contributions and tireless work on this transaction."

Transaction Overview

The Proposed Transaction values the combined company upon the closing of the Proposed Transaction ("Combined Company") at an implied pro forma pre-money enterprise value of approximately US$1,000,000,000, at a price of US$10.00 per share. Upon closing, the current shareholders of HUTURE will retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the Combined Business and HUTURE will designate all of the proposed directors for the Combined Company board.

Proceeds from the Proposed Transaction are expected to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The board of directors of both HUTURE and Aquaron have unanimously approved the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to be completed later this year, subject to, among other things, approval by the shareholders of Aquaron and HUTURE, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") to be filed by the Pubco being declared effective by the SEC, and the listing application of the Pubco being approved by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Additional information about the Proposed Transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Aquaron with the SEC and available at https://www.sec.gov/.

Advisors

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Commerce & Finance Law Offices and Ogier are serving as legal counsel to HUTURE. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Jingtian & Gongcheng are serving as legal counsel to Aquaron. Arbor Lake Investment Limited is serving as advisor to Aquaron.

About HUTURE

HUTURE is a pioneer in the hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles industry in China. HUTURE's core business includes research and development, manufacturing, and sales of hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles as well as the provision of complementary services. With a focus on innovation, HUTURE is committed to helping customers succeed in the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable future.

About Aquaron Acquisition Corp.

Aquaron is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

SOURCE Aquaron Acquisition Corp.