huupe Announces Two NBA Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter to Join Leadership Team

The creators of the first smart mini basketball hoop game console welcome two basketball legends to elevate innovation and community impact.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- huupe, the company behind the world's first smart basketball hoop game console, proudly announces the addition of two NBA icons to its leadership team. Seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady (T-Mac) will serve as Chief Innovation Officer. Joining him is his cousin, NBA Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star, Vince Carter who comes on board as a strategic advisor.

This high-profile partnership aims to blend basketball excellence with cutting-edge technology, expanding huupe's reach and refining its mission to bring smarter, more engaging basketball experiences into homes and training environments worldwide.

McGrady and Carter bring decades of elite-level basketball insight to the fast-growing sports tech company. Their involvement signals huupe's commitment to authenticity, innovation and athlete-driven development.

"We're beyond excited to have Tracy and Vince join the huupe family," said Paul Anton, CEO of huupe. "Their knowledge, vision and love for the game will drive innovation and inspire the next generation of players."

huupe's flagship product, the huupe mini, is the centerpiece of a revolutionary smart basketball ecosystem. Featuring a built-in Full HD display, it allows users to stream live sports, watch their favorite shows and compete on global leaderboards, all while tracking real-time shot data.

In tandem, the company recently launched the huupe arcade, a full-scale smart basketball system that combines immersive entertainment with advanced gameplay. The arcade delivers a seamless, arcade-style experience with a library of solo and multiplayer modes designed to challenge, entertain and elevate performance.

McGrady and Carter, both known for their trailblazing careers and deep understanding of the game, are also featured in huupe's new national commercial campaign.

The huupe arcade (full system) is priced at $599, with the huupe mini available for $499. For more information, visit www.huupe.com.

About huupe:

huupe is redefining home basketball with the huupe mini, the world's first smart mini basketball hoop game console. Designed for both fun and performance, huupe lets players compete with friends around the world, track their shots in real time, stream their favorite shows and live sports, all from one smart backboard. Building on that innovation, huupe recently launched the huupe Arcade, delivering a full-scale smart basketball system that blends advanced gameplay with immersive entertainment. Follow the action on Instagram @huupeofficial.

