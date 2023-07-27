HUXTON announces expansion into Michigan with Hammontree Growers

News provided by

HUXTON

27 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Cannabis products from the Arizona-based brand have debuted at retail locations across the state through a partnership Hammontree Growers.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based cannabis brand, HUXTON, is excited to announce its expansion into Michigan through a partnership with Hammontree Growers. HUXTON's award-winning prerolls are currently available at retail locations throughout the state.

HUXTON is best known for their simplified cannabis offerings available in three unique series. RISE is a sessionable blend designed to keep you uplifted and productive; HIFI offers a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria; and ZEN is a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Hammontree Growers, one of the most respected cultivators in the Michigan market, is licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell HUXTON's line of cannabis products throughout the state.

"We're excited to join the Michigan market with Hammontree on our side," said Dustin Johnson, Co-Founder of HUXTON. "Together, we can bring top-tier cannabis products and a new, simple way of elevating consumption for Michigan consumers and patients."

"The entire team at our grow is thrilled to partner with HUXTON and bring their unique product philosophy to the state," said Ryan Shane, Hammontree Growers' Head Cultivator. "HUXTON's commitment to quality, their simplified product offerings, and their focus on enhancing the consumer experience aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to provide Michigan consumers with unparalleled cannabis experiences."

HUXTON products were designed to simplify the consumer experience with labeling by effect, instead of plant type. Each product features sustainable, pocket-sized packaging including pre-rolls that come with a custom ashtray and book of matches.

ABOUT HUXTON. 
HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. HUXTON products can be found in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxton.co.

SOURCE HUXTON

Also from this source

HUXTON announces expansion into Missouri with CAMP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.