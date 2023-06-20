HUXTON announces expansion into Missouri with CAMP

News provided by

Huxton

20 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Cannabis products from the Arizona-based brand are debuting at retail locations across the state in partnership with GOOD DAY FARM dispensaries and CAMP Cannabis.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based cannabis brand, HUXTON, announced an expansion into Missouri. HUXTON products will be available later this month for purchase at select GOOD DAY FARM dispensary locations, through an exclusive retail partnership. HUXTON's offerings have been brought to Missouri in partnership with CAMP Cannabis.

HUXTON is best known for their simplified cannabis offerings available in three unique blends. RISE is a sessionable blend designed to keep you uplifted and productive; HIFI offers a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria; and ZEN is a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Their award-winning pre-rolls, budlet tins and single strain genetics will be available soon for purchase. CAMP Cannabis, one of the most respected wholesalers in the Missouri market, is licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell HUXTON's line of cannabis products throughout the state.

"We couldn't be more excited about entering the Missouri market especially with recreational cannabis recently coming online," says Dustin Johnson, Co-Founder of HUXTON. "We see a lot of similarities in the Missouri market as we did in our home market of Arizona and are confident that through our partnership with CAMP we can make a big impact."

Jennifer McGuire, CAMP's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder shared why a partnership with HUXTON was a natural fit, "At CAMP, we want to ensure our patients and consumers have a unique and enjoyable encounter with each one of our products. We are all about creating a feel-good experience that helps one build a better quality of life. That's why we're proud to introduce HUXTON: an immersive brand best known for its experience-based blends that help create a sense of well-being for everyone. Bringing Huxton on board is synergistic with CAMP's mission and values. We are excited to begin our partnership with them and we welcome them to Missouri!"

HUXTON products were designed to simplify the consumer experience with labeling by effect, instead of plant type. Each product features sustainable, pocket-sized packaging including pre-rolls that come with a custom ashtray and book of matches. Each blend is comprised of hand-selected genetics that provide consumers with a consistent experience. 

ABOUT HUXTON.

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. HUXTON products can be found in Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Ohio, and Oregon. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxtonusa.com.

SOURCE Huxton

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.