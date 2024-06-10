HUXTON Launches 1g All-In-One Flavored Vape Pens in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUXTON, an Arizona-based cannabis brand, announced today that they are expanding their product portfolio and introducing a 1g all-in-one flavored vape pen. The product will be available this summer for consumers all across Arizona.

Best known for their award-winning pre-rolls and flower designed to make smoking experiences easier, HUXTON has a long history in Arizona's medical and recreational cannabis market. The team, with the help of an in-house chemist, has leveraged a decade of consumer and product knowledge to bring a new and improved vape experience to Arizona. The new 1g all-in-one features a sleek, discreet design housing botanically derived terpenes for a convenient and potent high. This ready to use product features inhale activation, oil viewing window and is rechargeable.

HUXTON vape pens will be sold throughout Arizona and will debut in three flavors: Arcadia lime, a nod to the abundant citrus where HUXTON was born; Cool Mint, a burst of crisp flavor that will send you on an invigorating ride; and Orange Dream, a sweet blend of juicy orange with just the right amount of tang.

ABOUT HUXTON.

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxtonusa.com .

SOURCE HUXTON