HUYA-Backed Nimo TV Arrives in Brazil to Build the Country's Leading Mobile Game Live Streaming Platform

Nimo TV is now in 10 countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil. As of December 2018, it has 11.5 million MAU (Monthly Active Users) and 20 million Android app downloads globally. With its official launch in Brazil, the platform will begin providing users with a more localized experience with quality live content from top regional influencers.

"We saw Brazil as a great opportunity to grow. Brazilians are among the most passionate gamers in the world. When we started testing in this market at the end of last year, we noticed the growing demand for game live streaming, mainly on mobile, where Nimo TV hopes to invest more," says He Wei ,Vice President at HUYA Inc., and Head of Operations at Nimo TV.

Nimo TV has secured exclusive content from some of the top influencers in the mobile games live streaming segment in Brazil, including Piuzinho , Elgato and Crusher . Closing the "gold quartet", Bruno "PlayHard" Bittencourt has joined Nimo TV with an exclusive partnership.

"It's very gratifying to side with a company that invest in the mobile gaming market. Today many people have a cell phone with internet access which makes it easier to be a creator and enjoy the best games like Free Fire," said PlayHard, who has joined Nimo TV along with the LOUD team .

Global expansion and successful localization will be a core competitive factor in the live streaming industry, bringing strategic value and growth. HUYA is looking to accelerate its overseas expansion and scale in 2019. Proceeds from HUYA's recent follow-on public offering will also be partly used to support the company's overseas business.

About Nimo TV

Nimo TV is a wholly owned subsidiary of China's leading live streaming company HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA) Nimo TV focuses on live streaming games, creative content, and eSports on Web, iOS, and Android platforms. Features include "high definition live streaming", "instant video open", "full link monitoring", "mobile live streaming". Since May 2018, it has entered markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Nimo TV has 11.5 million MAU as of December 2018. Its parent company HUYA Inc. successfully listed on NYSE in May 2018 and became the first and only public listed Chinese game live streaming company in the US.

SOURCE Huya