HUYA Bioscience International® Announces the Successful Completion of Phase 1 Trial of HBI-3000

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Bioscience International, the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, has presented the results of a Phase I study of HBI-3000, a novel drug for cardioversion of atrial fibrillation (AF).

The study, conducted in the UK, was a single ascending dose trial of intravenous HBI-3000 in healthy subjects. The objective was to establish the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics with electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. The data were presented during a poster session at the American Heart Association 2019 annual meeting. A copy is available via the HUYA Bioscience website .

HBI-3000 is a multi-ion channel blocker with in vitro inhibitory effects on INa-Peak, INa-Late, ICa,L and IKr being developed for the cardioversion of recent onset AF. AF is a serious condition that affects more than 3.5 million patients in the US and 30 million patients worldwide. There is a significant need for safer and more effective pharmacological interventions to treat AF, as current treatments have poor safety and efficacy profiles and the alternative, electrical cardioversion, requires fasting and sedation and can be anxiety provoking for patients.

Dr Jay Mason, University of Utah, commented "HBI-3000 was well tolerated with no dose limiting adverse events or arrhythmias observed. These data demonstrate that HBI-3000 is a potent inhibitor of multiple cardiac ion channels that play a role in onset and maintenance of AF, exhibiting linear pharmacokinetic (PK)-pharmacodynamic (PD) relationships. It should now be further investigated for its ability to pharmacologically convert patients with recent onset AF back into a normal rhythm."

"The successful completion of our Phase 1 study is a very significant milestone in our journey to identify a new and improved treatment for patients with AF." said Dr Mireille Gillings, CEO and Executive Chair of HUYA Bioscience. "Based on the supportive PK/PD and safety results in this study in healthy subjects, HBI-3000 is now entering Phase 2 clinical development in patients with recent onset AF."

About HBI-3000

HBI-3000 is a multi-ion channel blocker with in vitro inhibitory effects on INa-Peak, INa-Late, ICa,L and IKr being developed by HUYA Bioscience International for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation (AF). The drug's preclinical and clinical pharmacology supports the potential of HBI-3000 to restore sinus rhythm in AF. The drug has demonstrated a low risk for proarrhythmia in preclinical testing.

About HUYA Bioscience International

HUYABIO is the leader in enabling and accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China. The Company has emerged as the partner-of-choice for maximizing the value of innovation in China. With the largest team of scientists working with Chinese innovators, HUYABIO identifies and advances promising drug candidates globally and has offices in the US, Japan, South Korea and China. For more information please visit www.huyabio.com

