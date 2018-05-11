HUYA Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,250,000 additional ADSs to cover over-allotments.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering, and Needham & Company, LLC is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the prospectus department at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, United States, attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at +1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. L.L.C., 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: +1 (212) 902 1171, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY, 10019, by telephone at +1-888-827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, or by telephone at 1-800-903-3268, or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime and outdoor activities. The highly dynamic content and the variety of real-time interactions contribute to the overall entertainment and social experience offered on Huya's platform, which cultivates a strong sense of belonging and effectively increases user stickiness and time spent on Huya's platform. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

