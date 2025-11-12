HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues increased by 9.8% to RMB1,688.3 million (US$237.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB1,537.7 million for the same period of 2024.

increased by 9.8% to RMB1,688.3 million (US$237.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB1,537.7 million for the same period of 2024. Game-related services, advertising and other revenues increased by 29.6% to RMB531.6 million (US$74.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB410.2 million for the same period of 2024.

increased by 29.6% to RMB531.6 million (US$74.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB410.2 million for the same period of 2024. Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB23.6 million for the same period of 2024.

was RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB23.6 million for the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB36.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB78.0 million for the same period of 2024.

was RMB36.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB78.0 million for the same period of 2024. Average MAUs[2] for the third quarter of 2025 was 162.3 million.

Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya, commented, "As we close the third quarter of 2025, we are encouraged to report that Huya has returned to a promising growth trajectory, with total net revenues up approximately 10% year-over-year. This progress reflects both stabilization in our live streaming revenues and accelerating contributions from game-related services, advertising and other initiatives.

"Game-related services, advertising and other revenues grew approximately 30% year-over-year, accounting for over 30% of our total net revenues for the first time, marking a key milestone since our strategic transformation two years ago. In-game item sales have been a main driver of this segment as we deepened and expanded collaborations with game partners both in China and abroad," Mr. Huang concluded.

Mr. Raymond Peng Lei, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Huya, added, "We are pleased to see total net revenues re-accelerate and operating performance continue to improve in the third quarter. These results reflect our steady execution on revenue diversification and prudent cost management. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore opportunities in a measured way, pursuing growth thoughtfully while preserving earnings quality and building long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 9.8% to RMB1,688.3 million (US$237.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB1,537.7 million for the same period of 2024.

Live streaming revenues increased by 2.6% to RMB1,156.7 million (US$162.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB1,127.5 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to the improvement of average spending per paying user for live streaming services.

Game-related services, advertising and other revenues increased by 29.6% to RMB531.6 million (US$74.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB410.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues from game-related services and advertising, which were mainly attributable to the Company's deepened cooperation with Tencent and other game companies.

Cost of revenues increased by 9.6% to RMB1,461.6 million (US$205.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025 from RMB1,334.1 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to increased revenue sharing fees and content costs as well as costs of in-game items, partially offset by decreased bandwidth and server custody fees. Revenue sharing fees and content costs, a key component of cost of revenues, increased by 7.8% year-over-year to RMB1,262.9 million (US$177.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to increased revenues.

Gross profit increased by 11.3% to RMB226.6 million (US$31.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, from RMB203.6 million for the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 13.2% for the same period of 2024.

Research and development expenses decreased by 2.8% to RMB121.9 million (US$17.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025 from RMB125.5 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreased staff costs as a result of enhanced efficiency.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.4% to RMB70.1 million (US$9.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025 from RMB73.3 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreased channel promotion fees.

General and administrative expenses increased by 15.4% to RMB57.7 million (US$8.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025 from RMB50.0 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to increased professional service fees and staff costs.

Other income was RMB8.9 million (US$1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB13.0 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to lower government subsidies.

Operating loss was RMB14.3 million (US$2.0 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB32.3 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB13.2 million for the same period of 2024.

Interest income was RMB34.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB96.6 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to a lower time deposit balance, which was mainly attributable to the special cash dividends paid.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB23.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB36.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB78.0 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were each RMB0.04 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.10 for the third quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.16 (US$0.02) for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.34 for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits of RMB3,828.2 million (US$537.7 million), compared with RMB3,766.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

Earnings Webinar

The Company's management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar at 5:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 12, 2025 (6:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 12, 2025), to review and discuss the Company's business and financial performance.

For participants who wish to join the webinar, please complete the online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar.

Participant Online Registration:

A live webcast of the webinar will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to the average total monthly active users who accessed the Company's domestic and overseas platforms and services (primarily the domestic Huya Live platform, its global mobile application service platform, its overseas game live streaming platform, and related services), inclusive of users across all devices (mobile, PC and web). Average MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of total active users for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period. The Company shifted to total MAU reporting starting from the second quarter of 2025 to provide a more comprehensive view of user activity, in line with its business expansion, cross-platform strategy, and overseas initiatives. [3] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share and per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share and per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, (iii) impairment loss of investments, and (iv) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (iii) gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, and (iv) impairment loss of investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming market and game market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,188,911

725,818

101,955 Restricted cash

17,031

9,107

1,279 Short-term deposits

4,075,048

3,042,408

427,365 Accounts receivable, net

76,044

164,647

23,128 Prepaid assets and amounts due from related

parties, net

207,565

391,211

54,953 Prepayments and other current assets, net

523,674

579,821

81,447













Total current assets

6,088,273

4,913,012

690,127













Non-current assets











Long-term deposits

1,470,000

60,000

8,428 Investments

440,790

393,639

55,294 Goodwill

463,796

458,447

64,398 Property and equipment, net

484,008

550,873

77,381 Intangible assets, net

153,190

133,263

18,719 Right-of-use assets, net

339,492

311,464

43,751 Prepayments and other non-current assets

128,262

15,749

2,212













Total non-current assets

3,479,538

1,923,435

270,183













Total assets

9,567,811

6,836,447

960,310













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

66,613

235,391

33,065 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

265,628

226,512

31,818 Income taxes payable

54,594

59,193

8,315 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,360,949

1,006,309

141,356 Amounts due to related parties

161,529

177,154

24,885 Lease liabilities due within one year

28,581

22,015

3,092













Total current liabilities

1,937,894

1,726,574

242,531













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

20,047

2,946

414 Deferred tax liabilities

23,405

20,148

2,830 Deferred revenue

35,786

32,647

4,586













Total non-current liabilities

79,238

55,741

7,830













Total liabilities

2,017,132

1,782,315

250,361















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively;

74,845,398 and 73,019,089 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively)

52

53

7 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively;

150,386,517 and 150,386,517 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively)

98

98

14 Treasury shares

(108,101)

(142,299)

(19,989) Additional paid-in capital

8,866,492

6,452,211

906,337 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

17,197 Accumulated deficit

(2,100,291)

(2,095,349)

(294,332) Accumulated other comprehensive income

770,000

716,989

100,715













Total shareholders' equity

7,550,679

5,054,132

709,949













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

9,567,811

6,836,447

960,310

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

N ine Months Ended



S eptember 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2024

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net revenues



























Live streaming

1,127,499

1,153,232

1,156,681

162,478

3,621,007

3,448,064

484,347 Game-related services, advertising and others

410,160

413,857

531,570

74,669

962,281

1,315,861

184,838





























Total net revenues

1,537,659

1,567,089

1,688,251

237,147

4,583,288

4,763,925

669,185





























Cost of revenues(1)

(1,334,085)

(1,354,771)

(1,461,627)

(205,314)

(3,944,297)

(4,136,500)

(581,051)





























Gross profit

203,574

212,318

226,624

31,833

638,991

627,425

88,134





























Operating expenses(1)



























Research and development expenses

(125,508)

(122,156)

(121,942)

(17,129)

(389,324)

(373,623)

(52,483) Sales and marketing expenses

(73,330)

(57,699)

(70,107)

(9,848)

(211,251)

(188,501)

(26,479) General and administrative expenses

(50,025)

(63,743)

(57,729)

(8,109)

(173,786)

(182,917)

(25,694)





























Total operating expenses

(248,863)

(243,598)

(249,778)

(35,086)

(774,361)

(745,041)

(104,656)





























Other income, net

12,958

7,577

8,854

1,244

38,486

19,965

2,804





























Operating loss

(32,331)

(23,703)

(14,300)

(2,009)

(96,884)

(97,651)

(13,718)





























Interest income

96,580

59,074

34,655

4,868

316,155

158,645

22,285 Impairment loss of investments

(36,298)

(30,000)

(8,698)

(1,222)

(81,377)

(38,698)

(5,436) Disposal gain of investments

-

-

1,500

211

-

1,500

211 Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(1,225)

(2,112)

(2,008)

(282)

(3,280)

(4,536)

(637)





























I ncome before income tax expenses

26,726

3,259

11,149

1,566

134,614

19,260

2,705





























Income tax expenses

(3,113)

(7,388)

(508)

(71)

(10,366)

(11,144)

(1,565)





























Income (loss) before loss in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

23,613

(4,129)

10,641

1,495

124,248

8,116

1,140





























Loss in equity method investments, net of

income taxes

-

(1,362)

(1,085)

(152)

-

(3,124)

(439)





























Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.

23,613

(5,491)

9,556

1,343

124,248

4,992

701





























Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders

23,613

(5,491)

9,556

1,343

124,248

4,992

701

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)









Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





S eptember 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2024

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

































Net income (loss) per ordinary share





























—Basic

0.10

(0.02)

0.04

0.01

0.54

0.02

0.00

—Diluted

0.10

(0.02)

0.04

0.01

0.53

0.02

0.00

Net income (loss) per ADS*





























—Basic

0.10

(0.02)

0.04

0.01

0.54

0.02

0.00

—Diluted

0.10

(0.02)

0.04

0.01

0.53

0.02

0.00

































Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income (loss) per ADS





























—Basic

231,366,502

227,675,862

229,032,506

229,032,506

231,852,981

228,715,412

228,715,412

—Diluted

232,948,154

227,675,862

231,210,726

231,210,726

234,514,598

231,084,419

231,084,419



* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended

N ine Months Ended



S eptember 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2024

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Cost of revenues

3,521

3,707

1,666

234

12,298

8,756

1,230 Research and development expenses

5,497

6,563

4,335

609

20,986

17,211

2,418 Sales and marketing expenses

171

394

213

30

983

927

130 General and administrative expenses

4,014

7,385

8,435

1,185

12,855

23,868

3,353

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

N ine Months Ended



S eptember 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2024

S eptember 30, 2025

S eptember 30, 2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Gross profit

203,574

212,318

226,624

31,833

638,991

627,425

88,134 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

3,521

3,707

1,666

234

12,298

8,756

1,230





























Non-GAAP gross profit

207,095

216,025

228,290

32,067

651,289

636,181

89,364





























Operating loss

(32,331)

(23,703)

(14,300)

(2,009)

(96,884)

(97,651)

(13,718) Share-based compensation expenses

13,203

18,049

14,649

2,058

47,122

50,762

7,131 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

5,937

6,005

5,958

837

17,808

17,959

2,523





























Non-GAAP operating ( loss ) income

(13,191)

351

6,307

886

(31,954)

(28,930)

(4,064)





























Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.

23,613

(5,491)

9,556

1,343

124,248

4,992

701 Gain arising from disposal of an equity

investment, net of income taxes

-

-

(1,500)

(211)

-

(1,500)

(211) Impairment loss of investments

36,298

30,000

8,698

1,222

81,377

38,698

5,436 Share-based compensation expenses

13,203

18,049

14,649

2,058

47,122

50,762

7,131 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions, net of income taxes

4,928

4,984

4,945

695

14,781

14,906

2,094





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

HUYA Inc.

78,042

47,542

36,348

5,107

267,528

107,858

15,151





























Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders

23,613

(5,491)

9,556

1,343

124,248

4,992

701 Gain arising from disposal of an equity

investment, net of income taxes

-

-

(1,500)

(211)

-

(1,500)

(211) Impairment loss of investments

36,298

30,000

8,698

1,222

81,377

38,698

5,436 Share-based compensation expenses

13,203

18,049

14,649

2,058

47,122

50,762

7,131 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions, net of income taxes

4,928

4,984

4,945

695

14,781

14,906

2,094





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

78,042

47,542

36,348

5,107

267,528

107,858

15,151





























Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.34

0.21

0.16

0.02

1.15

0.47

0.07 —Diluted

0.34

0.21

0.16

0.02

1.14

0.47

0.07





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS



























—Basic

0.34

0.21

0.16

0.02

1.15

0.47

0.07 —Diluted

0.34

0.21

0.16

0.02

1.14

0.47

0.07





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per

ADS



























—Basic

231,366,502

227,675,862

229,032,506

229,032,506

231,852,981

228,715,412

228,715,412 —Diluted

232,948,154

230,562,291

231,210,726

231,210,726

234,514,598

231,084,419

231,084,419

