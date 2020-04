HUYA Inc. to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 15, 2020

GUANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("HUYA" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at Building A3, E-Park, 280 Hanxi Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511446, People's Republic of China on May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on April 21, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. The purpose of the extraordinary general meeting is for the Company's shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the fourth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

The notice of the extraordinary general meeting, which sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholder approval at the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.huya.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/.



HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.



