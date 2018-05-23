HUYA Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2018 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 6, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 China (toll free) 400-120-6115 Elite Entry Number: 5146319

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "HUYA Inc" with the Elite Entry number as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 12, 2018, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10120763

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.huya.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:



HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-8212-0565

E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

