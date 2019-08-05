HUYA Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 14, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 7793184

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "HUYA Inc" with the Conference ID as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 20, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 7793184

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

