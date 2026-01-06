HUYABIO International Presents Positive Clinical Results from HBI-3000, a Novel Multi-ion Channel Blocker for Acute Atrial Fibrillation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International today announced favorable Phase 1 clinical data for HBI-3000, a novel bioinspired investigational drug with promising antiarrhythmic properties, excellent tolerability and a unique mechanism limiting QT prolongation and risk of inducing lethal arrhythmias.

Dr. Mireille Gillings CEO & Executive Chair at HUYABIO, said: "Patients with atrial fibrillation urgently need safer rhythm control options. HBI-3000 has the potential to deliver effective atrial fibrillation treatment while reducing the serious safety risks that limit today's therapies."

Although many available antiarrhythmic drugs (AADs) effectively manage arrhythmias, they can also carry severe risks that include fatal arrhythmias and sudden death. Sulcardine, the active ingredient in HBI-3000, has been designed to address these challenges by reducing the likelihood of life-threatening arrhythmias, a serious and potentially fatal drawback of current treatment options, while maintaining the activity required for efficacy.

The new publication highlights results from the HBI-3000-301 first in human Phase 1 trial given as an IV infusion of HBI-3000. The drug was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers and demonstrated clinically meaningful pharmacodynamic changes indicating the expected ion channel inhibiting activity in the target cardiac tissue. The unique, balanced inhibition profile of HBI-3000 indicates high potential for treatment of atrial fibrillation with improved safety, including freedom from proaarhythmic effects.

Professor John Camm, MD said, "Sulcardine has a balanced inhibitory effect on several atrial and ventricular ion channels responsible for serious cardiac arrhythmias. The predominant antiarrhythmic effect of HBI-3000 offers substantial potential for safe and effective termination and prevention of atrial fibrillation."

Meeting the Unmet Need for Innovative AF Therapies

Atrial fibrillation is a serious cardiovascular condition that is highly prevalent in the United States and continues to grow with the aging population. Many AADs carry risks of serious side effects, including proarrhythmia, QT prolongation, and sudden death. Thus, there is a high unmet need for safe and efficacious AADs. HUYABIO's manuscript is titled "Electrocardiographic Effects of HBI-3000, a New Drug for Termination of Atrial Fibrillation." The full-text publication is available here: Electrocardiographic effects of HBI-3000 (sulcardine sulfate), a new drug for termination of atrial fibrillation - ScienceDirect.

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development in global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced discovery data engine covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, and China, the company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally.

For more information, visit www.huyabio.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE HUYABIO International