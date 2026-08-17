Huyett Welcomes German Ibañez as New Regional Sales Manager for Mexico

In welcoming German Ibañez, Huyett expands its presence in Mexico to better support cross-border customers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huyett is proud to announce the addition of German Ibañez to its Distribution Support Team as the new Regional Sales Manager for Mexico. With a commanding background in industrial sales and a strong track record of developing cross-border commercial strategies, Ibañez brings his expertise to the Huyett team. If you are looking to grow your fastener distribution business in Mexico, reach out to him today: https://www.huyett.com/german-ibanez

German Ibañez, Huyett's Regional Sales Manager for Mexico

Ibañez is a results-driven commercial executive with over 15 years of experience driving revenue growth, expanding international markets, and leading high-performing sales organizations in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. His mastery of global business development, margin optimization, and operational alignment will help Huyett strengthen their market position and achieve sustainable, profitable growth.

Education

Ibañez's extensive education history spans three countries and two continents. Throughout his educational career, he has earned:

A Bachelor of International Business from the Universidad del Valle de Mexico in Mexico (2011)

A Business Management Certificate from Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbit in Germany (2015)

A High Impact Sales Certificate from Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico (2019)

A Master of Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico (2022)

A Mastering Sales Certificate from Northwestern University/Kellogg School of Management in the United States of America (2023)

Background

Prior to joining Huyett, Ibañez served as the Commercial Director at JM Tor Par from 2017-2026. Previously, he served as Business Development Manager at TSF Mexico from 2014-2018 and as Exports Manager at JM Tor Par from 2011-2016. His successful career demonstrates an expertise in building export channels and negotiating strategic partnerships that accelerate growth.

Future Growth

Hiring German Ibañez marks a new chapter in Huyett's expansion journey and reflects the Company's commitment to supporting its partners in Mexico. Ibañez is Huyett's first Regional Sales Manager dedicated solely to serving customers in that country. "I'm excited to join Huyett and help expand our presence in Mexico by delivering exceptional service and value to our customers," Ibañez stated. "It's a great opportunity to contribute to the company's continued growth."

For more information about Huyett and its extensive inventory of industrial fasteners, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com.

SOURCE Huyett