Two Seasoned Members of Huyett's Management Team Promoted to Leadership Committee

As the leadership team changes shape to better reflect company goals and culture, two new Huyett leaders rise to the challenge.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huyett is proud to announce the recent promotions of Kristi Hargadine and Nick Wolff, two longtime team members now rising to assume new positions on Huyett's leadership committee. Hargadine and Wolff's expertise and enthusiasm will prove invaluable as the Company strives to profitably meet or exceed customer expectations while making the world a better place. Learn more about our new executives at https://www.huyett.com/meet-the-team.

Kristi Hargadine and Nick Wolff join Huyett's leadership committee.

Reflecting on the new promotions, Huyett CEO Tim O'Keeffe stated: "We've expected to see the leadership team change shape since we began adopting the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) in 2025. EOS places a lot of emphasis on putting the right people in the right seats – and with Nick and Kristi joining the leadership team, I'm confident we're closer than ever to that goal."

As of May 2026, Hargadine, a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), takes on Huyett's new Controller role, gaining responsibility over several budgeting, financing, and insurance processes while continuing to oversee many accounting tasks. With over ten years of accounting experience, she brings expertise and dedication to the leadership team. Most recently, she served as Huyett's Accounting Manager from 2022-2026. Previously, she served as Huyett's Accounting Supervisor from 2018-2022 and as Huyett's Accounting Administrator from 2014-2018. Hargadine graduated from Kansas State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance.

Reflecting on her new role and responsibilities, Hargadine stated, "I'm excited for the opportunity to help shape the vision and financial health of Huyett and to be a more involved partner to other departments."

As of May 2026, Huyett's new Vice President of Operations, Nick Wolff, looks forward to fostering high-performing teams able to deliver consistent results in pursuit of daily excellence. Wolff served as Huyett's Distribution Division Director from 2025-2026 after holding multiple managerial positions at Huyett since 2012. Previously, Wolff worked in the OEM automotive industry from 2004-2012, holding multiple positions at Adronics/Elrob. Wolff graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Technology Studies (Manufacturing Technology).

"I'm proud and grateful to serve the Huyett team in this new role," Wolff stated. "Over my 13‑year journey here, I've looked for meaningful ways to add value, and I'm excited for the opportunity to help move the organization forward as we continue to develop operations that support our people and our valued customers."

For more information about Huyett and its extensive inventory of industrial fasteners, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

SOURCE Huyett