Huyett's Distribution Support Team Changes Shape Under New Vice President of Sales

Huyett Appoints Dewey Oxner as Vice President of Sales and Restructures Distribution Support Team, Resulting in Promotions and a New Hire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huyett is proud to announce the promotion of Dewey Oxner to Vice President of Sales as of April 2026. Under Oxner, the Distribution Support Team is changing shape to better help Huyett's distribution partners succeed in the markets they serve. In dividing its North American territory into East, South, and Central Districts, Huyett aims to bring Sales leadership closer to the field to better understand customer challengers, support sellers, and work alongside partners to identify and win new opportunities. The district model strengthens Huyett's ability to show up where value is created: on calls, in facilities, and in collaboration with distributor teams.

Dewey Oxner, Christian Peterson, Bob MacPherson, and Bates Huffman take on new roles in Huyett's Distribution Support Team.

To support this structure, former Corporate Business Development Director Christian Peterson and former Regional Sales Manager Bob MacPherson have been promoted to Director of Sales for the South and Central Districts, respectively, while new hire Bates Huffman takes the helm as Director of Sales for the East District.

Dewey Oxner Promoted to Vice President of Sales

Dewey Oxner brings a strong background in industrial distribution and B2B sales leadership to the table, as well as a passion for building customer partnerships and creating value. Oxner joined Huyett as a Regional Sales Manager in 2017 and most recently served as Huyett's Director of Sales for the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2013, Oxner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, with a double major in Corporate Finance and Business Management.

When asked about his new role, Oxner stated, "I'm excited to continue growing with Huyett and to lead a team that's deeply committed to our customers and our core values. This role provides the opportunity to develop people, strengthen key partnerships, and help position Huyett for long-term success."

Christian Peterson Promoted to Director of Sales for the South District

Christian Peterson joined Huyett in 2021 as the Texas Regional Sales Manager. Most recently, he served as Huyett's Corporate Business Development Director before being promoted to Director of Sales in the South District in April 2026, with his territory extending from South Texas into Mexico (North Texas will be covered by Regional Sales Manager Chris Bell). Peterson earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Alabama in 2015.

Regarding his promotion, Peterson stated, "I am excited for my new role as Director of Sales and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I would like to thank Dewey Oxner, Dave Audia, and Dan Harriger for their coaching and time invested in my development to help prepare me for this role."

Bob MacPherson Promoted to Director of Sales for the Central District

Bob MacPherson joined Huyett in 2020 as a Regional Sales Manager before being promoted to Director of Sales in the Central District in May 2026, with territory covering the Chicago region, Illinois, and Wisconsin. MacPherson earned an Associate of Business Administration from Middlesex Community College in Bedford, Massachusetts in 1984.

Reflecting on his career at Huyett, MacPherson stated, "I love the company philosophy and culture, which have helped lead me to success during my five and half years here at Huyett. Moving forward, I look to be in an advisory role as Director of Sales, bringing leadership and direction to my team in the Central District."

Bates Huffman Hired as Director of Sales for the East District

Huyett welcomes Bates Huffman to its Distribution Support Team. Beginning in June 2026, Huffman will act as the new Director of Sales for the East District, serving territories like North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as overseeing Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. With a commanding background in industrial sales and leadership, Huffman brings expertise and enthusiasm to the Huyett team.

Huffman graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Entrepreneurship Management. In his most recent role, Huffman served as District Manager for MSC Industrial Supply.

Reflecting on his new position, Huffman stated, "As a new Director of Sales, I am excited to leverage my industry experience and Huyett's value proposition to grow sales across our product offerings while also personifying our Excellence in Action every day."

For more information about Huyett and its extensive inventory of industrial fasteners, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

SOURCE Huyett