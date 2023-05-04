HVAC Aftermarket Market size to grow by USD 32,929.46 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC aftermarket market size is estimated to increase by USD 32,929.46 million from 2022 to 2027, with an CAGR of 7.77%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The robust growth of the construction industry is the key driver for the the global heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) aftermarket market growth. Developments in the construction industry play a key role in fueling the market. The demand for HVAC systems to improve building efficiency and increase in market returns is increased by the new construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As the demand for HVAC systems grows, the demand for services to maintain them also increases. Innovation in building design and growing interest in building energy efficiency creates opportunities for HVAC service providers to increase their market position. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Aftermarket Market 2023-2027

HVAC aftermarket market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the air conditioning equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow due to several factors such as increasing global temperature and humidity. Air conditioning systems are necessary to maintain indoor air quality and the rise in commercial real estate such as offices, shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels across the globe is another key factor influencing the market growth. This industry requires a wide range of cooling solutions, which can be achieved with air conditioning. Therefore, increasing awareness and demand for energy-efficient air conditioners will support the growth of the air conditioning equipment segment during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region holds the highest share of the heating, ventilation & air conditioning aftermarket market, and it is expected to grow faster than other regions during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in real estate investment in the region. Moreover, factors such as rising air pollution levels and the need to meet regulatory standards for indoor air quality are driving the adoption of new HVAC systems in both residential and non-residential buildings. Additionally, the need to comply with international standards and growing awareness of indoor air quality is expected to further drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

HVAC Aftermath Market - Vendor Analysis

The global HVAC aftermarket is currently witnessing high competition among vendors at both global and regional levels. The vendors providing aftermarket services for HVAC systems are competing aggressively in terms of price as well as customer service to retain customers. Vendors are also investing heavily in developing new technologies that could help them detect any problems with the HVAC system in advance and provide maintenance and repair services to customers.

HVAC Aftermath Market - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The adoption of cogeneration equipment is a major market trend that will fuel the global heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) aftermarket market growth.

Inspite of their energy efficiency, HVAC systems often consume large amounts of energy and emit it in the form of residual gases. The gases emitted by HVAC systems are non-toxic. But when they enter the stratosphere they decompose into simple compounds that lead to ozone depletion.

Additionally, the growing threat of ozone requires developments to support energy-saving systems such as the cogeneration process that helps conserve energy used in HVAC systems.

Combined heat and power (CHP), is the simultaneous production of heat and electricity from a single source, which was developed with steam turbine power plants a century ago. But since the 1980s, technological progress has improved the efficiency of the cogeneration cycle, attracting attention.

The emergence of new power generation technologies and improvements in cycle efficiency has increased sales of cogeneration systems, over the years. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Fluctuating prices of HVAC systems' raw materials is a key challenge that may impede the growth of the market.

Volatile raw material prices affect the production costs of various types of HVAC systems, resulting in many major players entering into long-term contracts with their suppliers to reduce the impact of commodity price fluctuations on their operations.

But small providers cannot enter into such agreements. Thus, fluctuations in commodity prices affect business.

Stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper are the primary raw materials used in manufacturing HVAC systems, directly impacting the market globally.

The commodity prices are subject to factors such as inflation, production, and supply. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Aftermarket Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC Aftermarket Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC Aftermarket Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC Aftermarket Market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC Aftermarket Market vendors

The HVAC systems market size in India is expected to increase by USD 2.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the HVAC systems market segmentation in India by product (split AC, window AC, and others) and application (non-residential and residential). The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is notably driving the HVAC systems market growth in India.

According to Technavio's analyst, the HVAC terminal units market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.41 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.05%. This HVAC terminal units market research report extensively covers the HVAC terminal units market segmentation by the product (Single duct, Dual duct, and Fan powered), and genography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in construction activities is notably driving the HVAC terminal units market growth.

HVAC Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32,929.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Gree Electric Appliances lnc.of Zhuhai, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nortek, Trane Technologies Plc, and Vaillant GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

