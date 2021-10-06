HVAC Air Ducts Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.29% | Witnesses Emergence of Alan Manufacturing Inc. and CMS Group of Companies Among Key Market Contributors|17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although growing awareness about energy conservation and accelerating demand for HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of a skilled workforce will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, the market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

HVAC Air Ducts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Material

Steel Metal Ducts



Flexible Non-metallic Ducts



Fiberglass Duct Boards

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

HVAC Air Ducts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the HVAC air ducts market in the electrical components and equipment industry include Alan Manufacturing Inc., CMS Group of Companies, Ductmann Ltd., DuctSox Corp., Imperial Manufacturing Group, KAD Airconditioning, Lindab AB, Masterduct Inc., Pinnacle Air Solutions, and Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

HVAC Air Ducts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC air ducts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC air ducts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC air ducts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air ducts market vendors

Related Reports:

HVAC Air Filter Market -The HVAC air filter market size is expected to grow by USD 3.16 billion and record a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Test Instruments Market -The HVAC test instruments market size is expected to grow by USD 153.17 million and record a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Air Ducts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alan Manufacturing Inc., CMS Group of Companies, Ductmann Ltd., DuctSox Corp., Imperial Manufacturing Group, KAD Airconditioning, Lindab AB, Masterduct Inc., Pinnacle Air Solutions, and Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get additional insights on the HVAC air duct market companies and their product offerings. Download Sample Now

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio