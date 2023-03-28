HVAC Air Ducts Market size to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by stringent energy consumption and environmental regulations - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC air ducts market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. A major factor fueling growth in the HVAC air ducts market is the stringent energy consumption and environmental regulations. The growing environmental concerns and the fast depletion of natural resources have driven developed economies to adopt strict energy and environmental regulations. The EU has fixed a target to reduce GHG emissions by 20% below the 1990 levels by 2020 and by 80%-90% by 2050. The member states of the EU have the world's highest environmental standards, encouraging consumers and companies to adopt energy-efficient and environment-friendly air distribution systems. The growing environmental standards have also led to the replacement of old HVAC systems in these buildings with new ones to comply with the new regulations. Hence, the EU building regulations that stipulate ventilation regulations for airtight buildings have also increased the demand for air ducts. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2022-2026

HVAC Air Ducts Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on material (steel metal ducts, flexible and non-metallic ducts, and fiberglass duct boards) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the steel metal ducts segment will be significant during the forecast period. The effectiveness and durability of sheet metal ducts are increasing the segment's growth. The low maintenance cost associated with sheet metal ducts also contributes to their demand. Hence, the preference for sheet metal ducts is growing because of the ease of installation on the contractor's side.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC air ducts market.

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for HVAC air ducts in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The growing investments in the real estate sector will facilitate the HVAC air ducts market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

HVAC Air Ducts Market – Vendor Analysis

The global HVAC air duct market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous local, regional, and international players. Airmake Cooling Systems, Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd., Alan Manufacturing Inc., CMS Group of Companies, DuctSox Corp., FabricAir AS, Imperial Manufacturing Group, KAD Airconditioning LLC, Lindab AB, M and M Manufacturing Co., Masterduct Inc., Naudens Sheet Metal Manufacturers, Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd., SFP Ltd., Texas Duct Systems LLC, Thermaflex International Holding BV, TurnKey Duct Systems, VK Steel, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd., and ZEN Industries Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

HVAC Air Ducts Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Innovative sealing solutions to prevent HVAC air duct leakages are a key trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. Vendors develop new sealing solutions to reduce leakage from air ducts. One such solution is Aeroseal, developed at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory together with the US DOE, EPA, and sponsorship of local utility companies. The product conforms to stringent duct leakage standards in new constructions besides aiding in the repair of ventilation shafts and ducts in existing buildings. It involves a computerized process. The processes involve an aerosol mist of sealant being applied to the inside of the ducts to locate and seal all the leaks.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of a skilled workforce is a major challenge hindering the HVAC air ducts market growth. The global HVAC systems market witnessed rapid technological advances, which are increasing the need for end-users to upgrade HVAC systems. This will eventually add up to the cost. Shifting from existing HVAC systems to new and advanced systems includes high costs. Hence, end-users prefer to upgrade the existing systems by retrofitting, which requires highly skilled labor with knowledge about the latest innovations and technologies in HVAC systems. They need to comply with the rapidly improving technological advances in the global HVAC systems market and the global HVAC air ducts market. This incurs a lower cost than changing the complete system. Thus, the lack of technical expertise and skilled labor in the HVAC industry is expected to challenge the global HVAC air ducts market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, and forecast period (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Air Ducts Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC air ducts market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC air ducts market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC air ducts market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air ducts market vendors

HVAC Air Ducts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airmake Cooling Systems, Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd., Alan Manufacturing Inc., CMS Group of Companies, DuctSox Corp., FabricAir AS, Imperial Manufacturing Group, KAD Airconditioning LLC, Lindab AB, M and M Manufacturing Co., Masterduct Inc., Naudens Sheet Metal Manufacturers, Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd., SFP Ltd., Texas Duct Systems LLC, Thermaflex International Holding BV, TurnKey Duct Systems, VK Steel, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd., and ZEN Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC air ducts market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2021 - 2026

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Steel metal ducts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Flexible and Non mettalic ducts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Fiberglass duct boards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alan Manufacturing Inc.

11.4 CMS Group of Companies

11.5 DuctSox Corp.

11.6 FabricAir AS

11.7 Imperial Manufacturing Group

11.8 KAD Airconditioning LLC

11.9 Lindab AB

11.10 Masterduct Inc.

11.11 Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd.

11.12 Thermaflex International Holding BV

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

