HVAC air filter market: Growth opportunities led by Parker Hannifin Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lennox International Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC air filter market size is forecast to increase by USD 2702.82 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of data centers, demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems, and growth in the healthcare industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (building and construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others), and end-user (non-residential and residential).

Segmentation by application (building and construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others)

Application:

Building and construction: The building and construction segment grew gradually by USD 3,306.96 million between 2017 and 2021. An air filtration system in a building is made up of ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems. Benefits of air filtration include reducing the amount of airborne dust that is likely to stain furniture, electronics, and other decor in a specific area, removing airborne mold during the process, and preventing the spread of germs and viruses that are airborne in a specific area to prevent the spread of post-operative illness to other people. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning air filter market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Unilever PLC, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Steril Aire LLC, VIRGIS FILTERS SPA, Pearl Filtration, Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., and Airsan.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC air filter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC air filter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC air filter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC air filter market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air filter market vendors

HVAC Air Filter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2702.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Unilever PLC, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Steril Aire LLC, VIRGIS FILTERS SPA, Pearl Filtration, Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., and Airsan Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 HVAC air filter market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on HVAC air filter market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Camfil AB

Exhibit 127: Camfil AB - Overview



Exhibit 128: Camfil AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Camfil AB - Key offerings

12.6 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 130: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 140: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fab Tex Filtration

Exhibit 145: Fab Tex Filtration - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fab Tex Filtration - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Fab Tex Filtration - Key offerings

12.10 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Exhibit 148: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: FlaktGroup Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Fumex Inc.

Exhibit 151: Fumex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fumex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Fumex Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 159: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 163: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 164: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 167: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 178: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 180: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

