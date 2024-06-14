HVAC Air Filter Market size is set to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of data centers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC air filter market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. Increasing number of data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing awareness about indoor air quality. However, need for regular maintenance for HVAC air filters poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., Airsan, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lennox International Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pearl Filtration, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Steril Aire LLC, Unilever PLC, and VIRGIS FILTERS SPA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC air filter market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Building and construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, and Others), End-user (Non-residential and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., Airsan, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lennox International Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pearl Filtration, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Steril Aire LLC, Unilever PLC, and VIRGIS FILTERS SPA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market is growing due to increasing awareness of the health risks associated with poor indoor air. In developed countries, people spend most of their time indoors, unknowingly exposed to pollutants.

These contaminants can lead to short-term symptoms like eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as long-term health issues such as respiratory and heart diseases, and cancer. To combat indoor pollution, the concept of green buildings is gaining popularity. The HVAC air filter market is benefiting from this trend, as demand for air purification systems rises in both commercial and residential buildings, particularly in developing nations.

The HVAC air filter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about indoor air quality. Air filters are crucial components in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. They help remove contaminants, allergens, and pollutants from the air. Recent trends include the use of advanced filtration technologies such as activated carbon filters, HEPA filters, and electrostatic filters.

These filters offer enhanced efficiency in removing particles and improving overall indoor air quality. Additionally, the growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is driving the market for high-performance air filters. Companies are focusing on developing cost-effective and sustainable filtration solutions to cater to this demand.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The HVAC air filter market faces challenges due to the expense of maintaining electrostatic air filters. These filters, which have multiple layers and require frequent cleaning, are often neglected. Reusable filters add to costs, while disposable ones necessitate frequent replacement. Regular filter maintenance is crucial for system efficiency, yet it can be difficult and costly, potentially hindering market growth. Clogged filters obstruct normal airflow, allowing dirt to reach and damage evaporator coils.

The HVAC air filter market faces several challenges. One key challenge is the need for consistent and regular filter replacement to maintain optimal system performance and indoor air quality. Another challenge is the availability of various filter types, such as fiberglass, pleated, and electronic air filters, making it difficult for consumers to choose the most suitable option for their specific needs.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability has led to a demand for filters with higher MERV ratings and longer filter life spans. Furthermore, the ongoing trend towards smart homes and IoT technology has created a need for filters that can be easily integrated with home automation systems.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Building and Construction

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Food and beverage

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Non-residential

2.2 Residential Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Building and construction- The HVAC air filter market is experiencing growth due to the increasing need for improved indoor air quality in commercial facilities. Air filtration systems, which include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, are essential for reducing impurities and protecting equipment from dirt buildup. High-efficiency filters ensure good indoor air quality, preventing the spread of germs and viruses, reducing dust accumulation, and prolonging the shelf life of perishable items. Regular filter inspections and proper HVAC maintenance are crucial for optimal system performance and maintaining occupant comfort and safety.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The HVAC air filter market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of filters used in indoor HVAC systems to maintain acceptable indoor air quality (IAQ) in various living environments, including hospitals and commercial buildings. HEPA filters, known for their high efficiency in trapping particles as small as 0.3 microns, are commonly used in this context. The market's growth is driven by the need to mitigate infectious illnesses such as smallpox, tuberculosis, and MERS infections.

The International Energy Agency emphasizes the importance of energy consumption reduction in HVAC systems, leading to the development of advanced technologies like Bluetooth-enabled filters and synthetic polymers. HVAC systems, including fan coils, air handlers, terminal units, and ventilation systems, consume significant energy. The transition from fossil fuel reserves to HFCs in air conditioners (ACs) is also a significant factor influencing market trends.

Market Research Overview

The HVAC Air Filter Market refers to the industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and installation of air filters used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. These filters play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality by removing pollutants and contaminants. The market is driven by increasing awareness of indoor air quality and the growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Advanced filtration technologies, such as electrostatic filters and HEPA filters, are gaining popularity due to their ability to capture smaller particles. The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations and consumer preferences. Overall, the HVAC Air Filter Market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the rising demand for cleaner and healthier indoor environments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Building And Construction



Automotive



Pharmaceutical



Food And Beverage



Others

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio