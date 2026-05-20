HVAC Buddies Announces $85 Tune-Up Special to Ensure Year-Round Comfort for Chicago Residents through 2026

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chicago homeowners face the unpredictable shifts of the Midwestern climate, HVAC Buddies is proud to announce a limited-time $85 Tune-Up Special. Designed to provide total peace of mind, this comprehensive service is available for air conditioning units, furnaces, and boilers, ensuring local households remain comfortable through the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

HVAC Buddies HVAC Buddies

In an industry where maintenance costs are steadily rising, HVAC Buddies has positioned this $85 special to be aggressively competitive. While national franchises and many local competitors often charge premium rates for seasonal maintenance, HVAC Buddies remains committed to providing high-tier service at a price point that undercuts the market. This initiative aims to remove the financial barrier to essential preventative maintenance, helping residents avoid the high cost and stress of system failures during peak summer heat or sub-zero winter nights.

The $85 HVAC Buddies Tune-Up Package includes:

Complete Diagnostic: A thorough inspection of the AC, furnace, or boiler.

A thorough inspection of the AC, furnace, or boiler. Full Cleaning: Removing debris and buildup to improve air quality and efficiency.

Removing debris and buildup to improve air quality and efficiency. Performance Optimization: Calibrating the system to ensure it runs at peak capacity.

Calibrating the system to ensure it runs at peak capacity. $35 Off Any Repairs: Immediate savings if the diagnostic reveals a need for further work.

Immediate savings if the diagnostic reveals a need for further work. 1-Year Repair Warranty: Standing behind the quality of their craftsmanship.

"Securing a tune-up now is the most effective way to ensure year-round comfort for all seasons," said a spokesperson for HVAC Buddies. "By optimizing performance today, homeowners can significantly lower their monthly energy bills and extend the lifespan of their equipment. We are offering a level of value that simply isn't matched by the big-box franchises in the Chicago area."

For homeowners considering more significant upgrades, HVAC Buddies also offers robust support for system replacements and new installations. To help manage the investment of a new, energy-efficient system, the company provides flexible financing options tailored to fit various budgets. Detailed information regarding these plans can be found at hvaccompanychicago.com/financing/.

With the 2026 season quickly changing, now is the ideal window to schedule a diagnostic. HVAC Buddies stands ready to deliver expert service that beats the competition on both quality and price.

About HVAC Buddies

HVAC Buddies is a premier heating and cooling service provider based in Chicago, IL. Specializing in the maintenance, repair, and installation of AC units, furnaces, and boilers, the company is dedicated to providing transparent pricing and expert technical support to the local community. Visit their website to learn more: https://hvaccompanychicago.com/.

Media Contact:

Erik Gonzalez

773.378.9952

[email protected]

SOURCE HVAC Buddies