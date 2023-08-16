HVAC Control Systems Market size to grow by USD 9,335.64 million from 2022 to 2027; The advent of smart HVAC systems boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC control systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,335.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Control Systems Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

HVAC Control Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (sensors, controlled devices, and controllers), end-user (automotive, residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Major applications of sensors in HVAC controls include measuring and detecting changes in temperature, humidity, and airflow. Such sensors act as communication media between HVAC systems and end-users. Various HVAC control systems have started equipping independent temperature sensor control systems in place of thermostats. Hence, such factors drive the sensors segment of the HVAC control systems market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global HVAC control systems market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC control systems market.

APAC will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of construction activities and the rise in the number of commercial office spaces increase the demand for HVAC control systems in the region. Major players in the market include India, Singapore , Taiwan , and South Korea . Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

HVAC Control Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The advent of smart HVAC systems drives the HVAC control systems market. The market is driven by factors such as the advancement in portable devices and monitoring systems such that end-users can manage their HVAC systems in a much more convenient and efficient way.

For instance, in June 2022, Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea) partnered with Taqeef Refrigeration and Air Condition Trading LLC (Taqeef), a UAE-based AC and cooling solutions provider, to offer the company's V8 Series with variable refrigerant flow rate (VRF) in the UAE, with the aim of unveiling a new blueprint for developing intelligent solutions that deliver the highest energy efficiency and comfort in the HVAC industry. Hence, such factors boost the HVAC control systems market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing focus on integrated building management systems is an emerging HVAC control systems market trend. The demand for reducing operational and maintenance costs, as well as optimizing energy use in commercial and residential buildings, is increasing.

This results in 60% of energy consumption in buildings. For instance, the integration of lighting systems and HVAC systems in buildings under a single platform minimizes energy consumption and improves the efficiency of building management systems. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Cybersecurity issues in HVAC control systems challenge the growth of the HVAC control systems market. For instance, Wi-Fi-based thermostats, temperature sensors, relative humidity sensors, and flow sensors, are vulnerable to hacking.

The technological advances in HVAC systems including wireless technologies and connectivity features, are growing rapidly across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Hence, such challenges impede the HVAC control systems market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Control Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC control systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC control systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC control systems market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC control systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The energy-efficient HVAC systems market size is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers energy-efficient HVAC systems market segmentation by product (air Conditioning, heating, and ventilation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs is notably driving the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth.

The HVAC systems market size in India is expected to increase by USD 2.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the HVAC systems market segmentation in India by product (split AC, window AC, and others) and application (non-residential and residential). One of the key factors driving the market growth in the HVAC systems market in India is the growing demand for inverter HVAC systems.

HVAC Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,335.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands Inc., Azbil Corp., Computime Group Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fr. Sauter AG, Generac Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KMC Controls Inc., Lennox International Inc., Mass Electronics Pty Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NanoSense, Quest Controls Inc., Reliable Controls Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC control systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global hvac control systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Controlled devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Controlled devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Controlled devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Controlled devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Controlled devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 128: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Azbil Corp.

Exhibit 133: Azbil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Azbil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Azbil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Computime Group Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Computime Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Computime Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Computime Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Computime Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 142: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 146: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Fr. Sauter AG

Exhibit 151: Fr. Sauter AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fr. Sauter AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Fr. Sauter AG - Key offerings

12.10 Generac Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 154: Generac Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Generac Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Generac Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 164: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 167: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 169: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 173: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Trane Technologies plc

Exhibit 188: Trane Technologies plc - Overview



Exhibit 189: Trane Technologies plc - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Trane Technologies plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Trane Technologies plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio