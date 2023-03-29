HVAC Equipment Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the changing climate conditions - Technavio

Mar 29, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC equipment market in North America is expected to grow by USD 10.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.15%. The HVAC equipment market in North America is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment) and end-user (non-residential and residential). The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a sample report.
HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation
The market share growth in the air conditioning equipment segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The efficiency of air conditioning equipment, for instance, compressors and air handlers are required to meet a specific standard, which in the US is measured by the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER). The operation of the air conditioning equipment depends on the characteristics of the building or home where the equipment is being used. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Geographic Analysis
A major share of the HVAC equipment market in North America is dominated by the US. The rising adoption of HVAC equipment, due to the growing need to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) of residential buildings, is driving the growing demand for HVAC equipment in North America. Population growth and the high cost associated with energy consumption results in regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers Inc. (ASHRAE). These are the main factors for the growth of the market in the region.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report
Vendor Offerings
- Daikin Industries Ltd - The company offers HVAC equipment such as Outdoor Air Processing Unit, Heat Reclaim Ventilator, and Heat Reclaim Ventilator with DX Coil.
- Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers HVAC equipment such as Split systems, Multi Split systems, and Airstage VRF systems.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers various HVAC equipment such as FlexiCool Pro and UV Clean Pro.
HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the HVAC equipment market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the HVAC equipment market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors
The energy-efficient HVAC systems market size is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs are the key driver supporting the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth.
The HVAC control systems market size is expected to increase by USD 6.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. The rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global HVAC control systems market.
HVAC Equipment Market Scope in North America
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
3.11
Regional analysis
North America
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
|
A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on North America: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 73: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 74: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 75: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 76: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 77: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 78: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd
- Exhibit 79: Daikin Industries Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Daikin Industries Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Daikin Industries Ltd - Segment focus
- 11.4 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai
- Exhibit 88: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Key offerings
- 11.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 100: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 105: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
