HVAC Equipment Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the changing climate conditions - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC equipment market in North America is expected to grow by USD 10.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.15%. The HVAC equipment market in North America is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment) and end-user (non-residential and residential). The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in North America

HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market share growth in the air conditioning equipment segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The efficiency of air conditioning equipment, for instance, compressors and air handlers are required to meet a specific standard, which in the US is measured by the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER). The operation of the air conditioning equipment depends on the characteristics of the building or home where the equipment is being used. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Geographic Analysis

A major share of the HVAC equipment market in North America is dominated by the US. The rising adoption of HVAC equipment, due to the growing need to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) of residential buildings, is driving the growing demand for HVAC equipment in North America. Population growth and the high cost associated with energy consumption results in regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers Inc. (ASHRAE). These are the main factors for the growth of the market in the region.

Vendor Offerings

Daikin Industries Ltd - The company offers HVAC equipment such as Outdoor Air Processing Unit, Heat Reclaim Ventilator, and Heat Reclaim Ventilator with DX Coil.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers HVAC equipment such as Split systems, Multi Split systems, and Airstage VRF systems.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers various HVAC equipment such as FlexiCool Pro and UV Clean Pro.

HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC equipment market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC equipment market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

The energy-efficient HVAC systems market size is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs are the key driver supporting the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth.

The HVAC control systems market size is expected to increase by USD 6.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. The rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global HVAC control systems market.

HVAC Equipment Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.11 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

