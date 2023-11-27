HVAC Equipment Market in North America to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2023 to 2028; Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC equipment market in North America is expected to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment), and end-user (non-residential and residential).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2024-2028

Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is a key factor driving market growth. To satisfy the growing demand for manufactured goods, many industry sectors are expanding their production capacities and increasing the necessity of energy-efficient equipment in different industrial activities. Regulatory bodies are increasingly encouraged to promote the adoption of energy efficiency measures, e.g., HVAC equipment, due to growing electricity consumption in power-intensive industries.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the HVAC equipment market in North America : A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.71% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The use of low-GWP refrigerants is a major trend in the market.

The Directives on refrigerants used in cooling and air conditioning devices have made it possible for manufacturers to choose a low amount of GWP from their products.

R134A, which is safer, more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective than any other type of refrigerant due to its lower environmental impact, is usually used by the majority of market players such as Johnson Controls.

Significant Challenge

Fluctuating prices of raw materials is a significant challenge restricting the market.

Many leading market players in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment sector have long-term contracts with suppliers to mitigate the impact of fluctuating raw material prices on their businesses.

Factors, such as inflation, production, and supply, are decisive in determining the price of these raw materials.

Keg Segments:

The air conditioning equipment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Air conditioning equipment is the one that operates in a cooling cycle and, therefore, it is usually estimated using its annual energy efficiency rating. At the time of purchase, the efficiency of air conditioning equipment, for example, the compressors and air handlers, shall be known and shall be subject to a specific standard.

HVAC Equipment Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.71 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

SOURCE Technavio