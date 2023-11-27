HVAC Equipment Market in North America to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2023 to 2028; Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC equipment market in North America is expected to grow by USD 8.62 billion from  2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment), and end-user (non-residential and residential). 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2024-2028

Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is a key factor driving market growth. To satisfy the growing demand for manufactured goods, many industry sectors are expanding their production capacities and increasing the necessity of energy-efficient equipment in different industrial activities. Regulatory bodies are increasingly encouraged to promote the adoption of energy efficiency measures, e.g., HVAC equipment, due to growing electricity consumption in power-intensive industries.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the HVAC equipment market in North America: A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.
  • HVAC Equipment Market in North America is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.71% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend 

  • The use of low-GWP refrigerants is a major trend in the market.
  • The Directives on refrigerants used in cooling and air conditioning devices have made it possible for manufacturers to choose a low amount of GWP from their products.
  • R134A, which is safer, more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective than any other type of refrigerant due to its lower environmental impact, is usually used by the majority of market players such as Johnson Controls. 

Significant Challenge

  • Fluctuating prices of raw materials is a significant challenge restricting the market.
  • Many leading market players in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment sector have long-term contracts with suppliers to mitigate the impact of fluctuating raw material prices on their businesses.
  • Factors, such as inflation, production, and supply, are decisive in determining the price of these raw materials.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The air conditioning equipment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Air conditioning equipment is the one that operates in a cooling cycle and, therefore, it is usually estimated using its annual energy efficiency rating. At the time of purchase, the efficiency of air conditioning equipment, for example, the compressors and air handlers, shall be known and shall be subject to a specific standard. 

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) test instruments market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 192.64 million

The data center precision air conditioning (AC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,413.97 million.

HVAC Equipment Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 8.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.71

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Plasma Lamp Market to grow by USD 143.06 million from 2023 to 2028; Growth driven by an evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization- Technavio

Plasma Lamp Market to grow by USD 143.06 million from 2023 to 2028; Growth driven by an evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization- Technavio

The plasma lamp market by type (300 watts and above 300 watts), application (roadways /streets /and tunnels, industrial, horticulture, sports and...
Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market to grow by USD 4.55 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Expanding natural gas pipeline networks to drive the growth- Technavio

Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market to grow by USD 4.55 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Expanding natural gas pipeline networks to drive the growth- Technavio

The low and medium capacity gas generator market is expected to grow by USD 4.55 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.