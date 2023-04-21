HVAC equipment market size in Europe to grow by USD 9.49 billion between 2022 and 2027; Increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems to be key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the HVAC equipment market in Europe , and it is expected to grow by USD 9.49 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Sample PDF Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in Europe

The increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems is identified as the key trend in the market. The use of renewable energy for HVAC systems is gaining prominence in both residential and commercial spaces. End-users are adopting renewable energy sources such as solar-powered space heating systems to cut down on the fuel costs incurred in heating. The system works in conjunction with the existing building heating system, such as an oil or gas-fired heater, or independently to provide heated air for indoor heating spaces. This hybrid system can also contribute to large-scale, cost-effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. With the growing concerns over the ecological damage caused by greenhouse gases, the demand for such systems will increase over the forecast period. All these factors will positively influence market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LG Electronics Inc., LUVE Spa, MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., OSTBERG GROUP AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, and Zehnder Group AG are some of the major market participants.

Although the growth in data centers fueling market growth will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of skilled HVAC technicians will challenge the growth of market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the growth of data centers. Over the years, the number of data centers has increased substantially worldwide. Factors such as the ongoing migration of data from private servers to cloud-based solutions, industrial development, increased demand for colocation facilities, especially from SMEs, and rising investments in technologies increased the number of data centers. Data centers comprise highly sensitive electronic components that require stable operating temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness to prevent equipment failure. Thus, with the growing number of data centers, the demand for HVAC equipment will grow significantly over the forecast period.

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Air Conditioning Equipment



Heating Equipment



Ventilation Equipment

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

The market growth in the air conditioning equipment segment will be significant over the forecast period. Air conditioning equipment plays an important role in changing the indoor environment, especially in hot and dry climates, and is a vital part of the infrastructure that supports modern spaces. The demand for air conditioning equipment is increasing, with the expanding construction industry, deregulation in the real estate and construction sector, and increasing air conditioning maintenance requirements.

To learn more about the global market trends impacting the future of market research,

download a sample report.

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC equipment market in Europe report covers the following areas:

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Major Challenge

The lack of skilled HVAC technicians will challenge the growth of the HVAC equipment market in Europe. The market is currently witnessing a growing shortage of skilled manpower among HVAC contractors, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. The expanding gap in the supply of skilled workers has led countries such as Germany to ease their migration laws to make it easier for skilled workers from outside the European Union to move to Germany. However, the inability of workers to understand and operate advanced electronics and new technology prevents companies from achieving the desired results. Such challenges will reduce the growth potential of the market.

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC equipment market in Europe, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the HVAC equipment market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers HVAC equipment that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, ductless systems, and evaporator coils.

- The company offers HVAC equipment that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, ductless systems, and evaporator coils. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers HVAC equipment that includes air conditioning and refrigeration systems that are efficient, energy-saving, and cost-saving operations with advanced inverter and heat pump technologies.

- The company offers HVAC equipment that includes air conditioning and refrigeration systems that are efficient, energy-saving, and cost-saving operations with advanced inverter and heat pump technologies. Danfoss AS - The company offers HVAC equipment that enhances air quality and indoor comfort levels, improves control and energy-saving possibilities, ensures better asset protection, reduces maintenance costs, and increases reliability.

- The company offers HVAC equipment that enhances air quality and indoor comfort levels, improves control and energy-saving possibilities, ensures better asset protection, reduces maintenance costs, and increases reliability. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers HVAC equipment that is used for chiller plant optimization, cooling tower optimization, boiler control, and airflow control.

- The company offers HVAC equipment that is used for chiller plant optimization, cooling tower optimization, boiler control, and airflow control. FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LUVE Spa

MIDEA Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortek Inc.

OSTBERG GROUP AB

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Regal Rexnord Corp.

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC equipment market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the HVAC equipment market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC equipment market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC equipment market vendors in Europe

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.52 Key countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LG Electronics Inc., LUVE Spa, MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., OSTBERG GROUP AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, and Zehnder Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

