HVAC Experts Are Now Scheduling A/C Maintenance To Prepare For Summer

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in Texas is getting closer with each passing week. Pretty soon, we'll be feeling the heat from those triple-digit temperatures inside our homes. To ensure you have an escape from the sweltering heat, book your annual A/C maintenance now.

Valderrama A/C & Refrigeration employs expert technicians you'll be happy to welcome into your home to service your HVAC system. Professional and clean-cut, our team values presentation just as much as exceeding your expectations.

We want to make sure that your HVAC system is ready to carry you comfortably through summer. Moreover, we want your air conditioning system to have as long a work life as possible.

Without routine checkups and maintenance, you would be doing yourself a disservice. For starters, you won't be able to count on your A/C keeping you cool throughout the hot summer months. And as any Texan knows all too well, air conditioning in the south is more than a luxury. Air conditioning is a necessity with how hot it gets down in South Texas.

Secondly, not taking the time to maintain and repair your HVAC system can drastically reduce its work life. The work life is the amount of time your machine will properly perform its functions. When cared for correctly and consistently, you can look forward to getting the most years possible out of your machine. If not maintained and repaired, you unfortunately can look forward to a big unnecessary expense of replacing your HVAC system entirely.

Aside from the annual HVAC checkups to catch any problems early on, there are some things you can even do yourself.

Consistently clean and change your air filters as it is critical to keep your system running. Keep in mind, not all filters can be cleaned. If you'd like to implement reusable filters, make sure to purchase filters explicitly designed to be cleaned. Otherwise, make sure to stock up on the disposable filters to change every month or as regularly as stated in the directions.

Make sure your A/C coils aren't coated in dust and dirt. If this occurs, your HVAC system will drastically reduce in efficiency. Even more of a nuisance is the reduced work life that will follow from lower HVAC system functionality.

Keep Valderrama A/C & Refrigeration on speed dial. Schedule your pre-summer check now, and remember we're available 24/7 for emergencies.

SOURCE Valderrama A/C & Refrigeration