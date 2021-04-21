HVAC Filters Market Revenue to Cross $16.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the HVAC filters market which estimates the market valuation for HVAC filters will cross US $16.5 billion by 2027. High filtration efficiency offered by HVAC filters coupled with their ability to operate in adverse environmental conditions such as extreme moisture, cold and heat is expected to escalate product demand from the residential sector as well as different end-use industries during the forecast period.

HVAC Filters Market size is set to surpass USD 16.5 billion by 2027; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc

The high dust holding capacity and long service life of pocket filters are likely to promote the growth of the HVAC filters market over the foreseeable timeframe. The ability of pocket filters to be used as an effective alternative to multi-layer type bag filters in air handling units should further boost the market growth. Moreover, the availability of pocket filters in different sizes and configurations to suit different types of applications is expected to increase its popularity among consumers and foster the growth of the market. Pocket filters were valued at over USD 1 billion in 2020.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/236

Growing consumer demand for proper ventilation and clean indoor air in large industrial buildings, skyscrapers, apartment blocks, and large interior environments is expected to raise product demand from non-residential applications. Moreover, increasing adoption of rooftop HVAC systems in commercial spaces and rising concerns regarding employee safety in commercial offices, especially during the pandemic situation is likely to drive the growth of the market.

Growing awareness regarding the importance of designing, installing, and maintaining ventilation equipment to appropriate pressure relationships, air exchange rates, and filtration efficiencies to control airborne contaminants from entering intensive care units and patients' wards should further contribute to market growth. The HVAC Filters Market from the non-residential application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027

Europe HVAC Filters Market is expected to witness healthy growth during 2021 to 2027, owing to rising consumer awareness regarding consumption of hygienic and non-contaminated food, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic health diseases due to changing consumer lifestyle, incorrect consumption patterns and increasing stress levels should foster the growth of the market in the region.

Some major findings of the HVAC filters market report include:

Growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of breathing clean and pure air should foster market growth.



Increasing new product developments and increasing instances of chronic respiratory illnesses are likely to propel the growth of the market.



Ability of HEPA filters to eliminate particulate contaminants with an efficiency of up to 99.97% coupled with its laminar airflow should boost the product demand and contribute to market growth.



Ability of carbon air filters to eliminate volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitted from common household appliances and its ability to eliminate strong odors is expected to raise product demand from the residential sector.



Global carbon air filter market is expected to reach over USD 2 billion by 2027.



by 2027. Increasing government regulations regarding the permissible level of particulate matter in industrial zones should raise product demand from industrial applications.



Increasing instances of infections and allergies is expected to drive the product demand from residential applications during the forecast period.



Camfil, Troy Filters Ltd., AAF, Parker Hannifin Corp, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Filtration Group (Mahle Industrial Filtration), Tex-Air Filters and Freudenberg & Co. Kg. are some of the major players.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/236

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 HVAC Filters Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor Matrix

3.2.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.2.1 Collaborations/Partnerships

3.2.2.2 Distributors

3.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on raw material trends

3.3.1 Nonwoven polyester

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on price of HVAC filters

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 China

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Cost Structure Analysis, 2020

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 North America: Growing demand for HEPA filters that reduce airborne contaminants in hospitals

3.8.1.2 Europe: Innovations in filter media driven by advancements in nanotechnology

3.8.1.3 Asia Pacific: Demand for HVAC energy efficiency and increasing stringent air quality regulations across a variety of end markets

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High capital investment, cost of installation and maintenance for HVAC filters

3.9 Innovation & Sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.10.1 Emerging business model

3.10.1.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures

3.10.1.2 Acquisition

3.10.1.3 New product launch

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTEL analysis

3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC filter demand, by application

3.14.1 Residential

3.14.2 Non-residential

3.14.2.1 Commercial

3.14.2.2 Office

3.14.2.3 Institution

3.14.2.4 Healthcare Facilities

3.14.3 Industrial

3.14.3.1 Food & Beverage

3.14.3.2 Pharmaceutical

3.14.3.3 Construction

3.14.3.4 Livestock production facilities

3.15 COVID-19 impact on world economy

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

hvac-filters-market-worth-over-16.jpg

HVAC Filters Market worth over $16.5 Bn by 2027

HVAC Filters Market size is set to surpass USD 16.5 billion by 2027; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.