HVAC Industry Trailblazer Eddie McFarlane Joins Sila Services Leadership Team

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, a leading national HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services provider announced that Edward "Eddie" McFarlane has joined the company's Executive Leadership Team as Vice President Training, Development & Employee Engagement. Eddie brings decades of HVAC industry experience to Sila Services, including a passion for guiding others in their professional development. After starting his career in the industry in 2003, Eddie moved to Haller Enterprises in 2006. Since that time, he has taken on roles of increasing leadership responsibility in service, marketing, sales, and general management. He most recently served as President of Haller Enterprises prior to joining Sila Services.

As a recognized HVAC industry leader, Eddie serves on the Board of Directors for the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) and is a Board Trustee for North American Technical Excellence™ (NATE). Additional industry contributions include co-founding Schedule Engine, a leading scheduling platform (acquired by ServiceTitan) and co-founding/starring in the popular online program Toolshed that provides best practices training to both expert technician and novices alike.

Jason Rabbino, Chief Executive Officer of Sila Services, commented on Eddie's addition to the Sila Services leadership team, "Sila Services has always focused on building the best-in-industry platform to attract top talent and deliver unmatched customer service. Having Eddie, a life-long HVAC industry game changer, on our team reinforces our commitment to putting the success of our people first. Eddie's distinctive experience, including building his own career from a green service tech to becoming a company President, will take Sila University, encompassing all our training, professional development, and engagement programs, to an all-new level of excellence."

In joining Sila Services, Eddie McFarlane remarked, "What attracted me to Sila Services was the values-based DNA of the organization where the success and development of our people always come first. While many companies talk about talent, Sila Services has a proven track record of creating career paths and unlocking the potential of every team member. I am delighted to join a winning team that has demonstrated true passion for elevating and empowering people, providing exceptional training, and growing technical careers in essential trade industries."

When not leading HVAC businesses Eddie enjoys spending time with his wife, two adult children and his little old rescue Dachshund, Sophie. Eddie will be based in the Sila Services company headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 21 brands across 28 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction.

