HVAC Insulation Industry Outlook to 2025 - High Growth in Construction Industry, and Stringent Regulations, Drive Growth
Feb 19, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Insulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HVAC Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%.
Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$137.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$801.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd.
- Fletcher Insulation Pty. Ltd.
- Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kingspan Group PLC
- Knauf Insulation GmbH
- Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (Kimmco)
- L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.
- Owens Corning
- Paroc Group Oy
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Rockwool International A/S
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- High Growth in Construction Industry and Stringent Regulations Drive Growth in the Market
- Glass Wool Insulation: The Largest Market
- Innovations and Advancements
- Advancements in Ducting Industry
- HVAC Ductwork: Energy Efficient Innovations
- GatorDuct Advancing the Ductwork Industry
- ULTIMATE HVAC Fire Insulation by Isover
- Doby's Aeroseal Ductwork Sealing
- Lasting Insulated HVAC Ducts from BIG
- Product Overview
- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems: Key to Modern Building Environment
- Types of HVAC Systems and its Functioning
- HVAC: The Mechanism and Components
- HVAC Insulation: Providing Sound, Fire and Thermal Protection
- Insulating HVAC Duct
- Insulation and Material for HVAC
- Galvanized Steel
- Aluminum
- Polyurethane and Phenolic Panels
- Fiberglass
- Fabric Ducting
- Flexible Ducting
- The Mechanical Insulation Technology: Objectives and Goals
- The Process of Duct Insulation
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- HVAC Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technologies Making Difference to the HVAC
- Insulation Codes and Standards in the US
- Duct Insulation Requirements in Commercial Buildings
- The New Duct Insulation Standard, R-12
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y2d3r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article