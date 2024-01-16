HVAC Maintenance and Services Market to Generate Revenue of More than $110 Billion by 2029, Government Policies Such as Europe's REPowerEU Plan Catalyzing the Industry Growth - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

16 Jan, 2024, 12:50 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global HVAC maintenance and services market is growing at a CAGR of 5.79% during 2023-2029. The emergence of IoT and product innovations to aid replacements, replacement of existing equipment with energy-efficient products, and rise in disposable income are the significant trends in the market.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/4064

Continue Reading
HVAC Maintenance and Services Market Research Report by Arizton
HVAC Maintenance and Services Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Maintenance and Services Market"    

348 – Pages   
108 - Tables    
117 - Figures   

HVAC Maintenance and Services Market Report Scope

Report Scope

Details

Market Size (2029)

USD 110.07 Billion

Market Size (2023)

USD 78.50 Billion

CAGR (2023-2029)

5.79 %

Historic Year

2020-2022

Base Year

2023

Forecast Year

2024-2029

MARKET Segmentation

Equipment Type, Service, End Users, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa


Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) maintenance and service sales are propelled by the escalating impacts of global warming, particularly in regions like Europe, APAC, and MEA, where rising temperatures make air conditioning indispensable. The HVAC industry faces constant challenges due to rapidly evolving technologies and stringent regulations on energy consumption and climate change. Intense market competition limits research and development (R&D) investments, which significant players predominantly drive. The focus of R&D efforts is primarily on cost reduction in production processes and enhancing existing product technologies for added value, rather than the creation of entirely new products. Short time-to-market and limited acceptance of novel technologies further compound challenges for HVAC maintenance and service vendors in this competitive landscape.

The favorable government policies across the countries that support the usage of RES and prevent the emission of GHGs into the atmosphere are driving the market for HVAC. Policymakers are also trying to frame policies that can support the decarbonization of transportation and the management of power sectors. For extensive and mega projects, the implementation of appliances using renewable sources can become mandatory in the future to be certified as a sustainable and green building unit. This can substantially drive the adoption of HVAC systems in residential and large commercial spaces.

In the US, laws related to heat pumps are crucial in California and other Northeastern states. While the market for heat pumps is estimated to be low and underpenetrated in Europe, the government provides financial incentives for switching from conventional electric or gas heating to heat pumps that can drive the market. Similarly, in Japan, the government is also making efforts to promote the level of consumer education and product quality. The UK government has introduced various schemes and policies that are aimed at maximizing the uptake of ground and air source heat pumps. The Domestic RHI is committed to inducing the adoption of heat pumps in the country to achieve local climatic change targets. Swimming pools are not included under domestic RHI, a part of Non-Domestic RHI, provided it is enclosed and used for commercial purposes. With high restrictions and limitations, the scheme is expected to    qe4er drive the construction of non-residential buildings and HVAC systems for heating.

HVAC Industry Surges as Europe Takes Bold Steps with REPowerEU Plan for Energy Transformation

In May 2022, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU Plan in response to the global energy market disruption initiated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This plan will transform energy systems in Europe, reduce the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which are used as a political weapon, and boost renewables, green hydrogen, and electrification.

The demand for meeting zero-energy emissions by 2050 has helped the HVAC industry witness a rapid phase lift where COP and Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) ratings are being increased to meet modern requirements. HVAC associations of various regions work in full swing to develop policies and frameworks that can eventually lead to the penetration of HVAC in the next decade. Relying on electricity can be more favorable than other sources such as coal and gas, and cleaner power generation through solar and hydrothermal electricity coupled with HVAC systems is the next big opportunity in the industry. Therefore, the demand for HVAC maintenance is booming in the global market.

Merger & Acquisitions and Product Development

  • In September 2022, Johnson Controls launched a new HVAC system for homeowners that can reduce their cooling and heating costs by 50% when compared with low-efficiency traditional systems.
  • Johnson Controls made 18 investments and 21 acquisitions, and the company spent over $19.78 billion. It invested in multiple sectors, such as smart homes, security & surveillance technology, cybersecurity, and more.
  • In August 2022, Johnson Controls acquired Vindex Systems, a systems integrator specializing in intelligent business protection solutions based around Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), access control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and fire detection in the UK. With these acquisitions, the company can expand its subsidiary brand portfolio in security solutions and strengthen its holistic security and safety services.
  • In July 2021, Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% of BURDA WTG shares. BURDA WTG is the market leader in infrared heaters for outdoor applications. It is a German-based company that develops, produces, and supplies heating panels, infrared radiant heaters, and associated control equipment. With this acquisition, Systemair expanded its product portfolio in infrared heaters for outdoor applications across the globe.

Key Vendor's Growth Strategy in the Global HVAC Maintenance and Services Market

The industry is characterized by the existence of many market participants in each of the countries and each of the product categories. The HVAC industry is a beneficiary of large incentives given by governments to end-users, with government objectives meeting carbon emission targets and other climate change control measures. Government schemes stimulated the demand for energy-efficient equipment. With technological upheaval, the industry has seen an influx of affordable systems. Vendors that have advanced technology and meet standards set from an ecological perspective have a competitive edge over other vendors. Hence, although sustainability is a major factor in the HVAC industry, incorporating technology and statutory standards is a step ahead in the competitive market.

Key Company Profiles

  • Systemair
  • Johnson Controls
  • Robert Bosch
  • Zehnder
  • Ostberg
  • Aldes
  • Daikin
  • Samsung
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rheem Manufacturing Company
  • AquaCal
  • Pentair
  • LG
  • Panasonic
  • Carrier
  • MIDEA
  • Regal
  • Raytheon Technologies
  • Flakt Group
  • Beijer Ref
  • Flexit
  • Grundfos
  • Swegon
  • VTS
  • Nuaire
  • Nortek
  • Alfa Laval
  • Hitachi
  • LU-VE
  • Vent-Axia
  • Rosenberg
  • S&P
  • Wolf
  • CIAT
  • AL-KO GROUP
  • Dynair
  • Danfoss
  • Lennox
  • Backer Springfield
  • Dunhambush
  • TCL
  • Trox
  • Vaillant Group
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Camfil

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hvac-maintenance-and-services-market

Post-Purchase Benefit                 

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion                
  • 10% of customization   

Market Segmentation

Equipment Type

  • Heating
  • Air Conditioning
  • Ventilation

Service Model

  • Maintenance & Repair
  • Installation
  • Replacement
  • Consulting

End Users

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

Geography

  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Russia
    • The UK
    • Norway
    • Demark
    • Italy
    • Poland
    • Spain
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • The UAE
    • South Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global HVAC maintenance and services market?

What is the growth rate of the global HVAC maintenance and services market?

Which region dominates the global HVAC maintenance and services market share?

What are the significant trends in the HVAC maintenance and services industry?

Who are the key players in the global HVAC maintenance and services market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Europe HVAC Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

HVAC Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Check Out the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hvac-maintenance-and-services-market?details=tableOfContents

About Us:                                               

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.                                             

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.                                              

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.                                                    

Contact Us                                            

Call: +1-312-235-2040                                           
          +1 302 469 0707                                          
Mail:[email protected]                                            
Contact Us:https://www.arizton.com/contact-us                                            
Blog:https://www.arizton.com/blog                                            
Website: https://www.arizton.com/              

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319279/HVAC_MAINTENANCE_AND_SERVICES_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

The Global Disinfection Robots Market Booms as Demand Soar, Triggering Innovation & Strategic Investments, the Market to Reach $1.41 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

The Global Disinfection Robots Market Booms as Demand Soar, Triggering Innovation & Strategic Investments, the Market to Reach $1.41 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the disinfection robots market will grow at a CAGR of 31.02% from 2022 to 2028. The evolution of...
Industrial Sacks Market Expands Significantly as Eco-Friendly Packaging Takes Center Stage in Global Industries, the Market to Hit $18.6 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

Industrial Sacks Market Expands Significantly as Eco-Friendly Packaging Takes Center Stage in Global Industries, the Market to Hit $18.6 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial sacks market is growing at a CAGR of 4.18% during 2022-2029. Growth of the e-commerce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.