HVAC Market size to grow by USD 74.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising incorporation of building automation systems to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global HVAC market size is estimated to grow by USD 74.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The rise in the incorporation of building automation systems (BAS) is a key trend in the global market. BASs control and monitor the HVAC and other facilities of a building. Due to the improvements in sensor technology, availability of cheaper and faster communication systems, and improved UI, BAS technology offers advanced features. This technology has become a way to enhance energy efficiency and facility management with integrated, user-friendly HVAC solutions. Benefits like these are expected to propel the growth of the global HVAC system during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Market 2023-2027

HVAC Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rapidly growing construction sector is driving the demand for industrial HVAC systems. The rapidly growing commercial and residential constructions across the globe increase the demand for HVAC systems.

Office and high-rise buildings adopt HVAC systems to maintain the temperature within the premises.

Additionally, residential HVAC systems usage is on the rise, especially in hotter regions in APAC and the Middle East .

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Failures in HVAC systems used in residential and non-residential segments are a major challenge to the growth of the market.

These systems are made up of several components for heating and cooling systems. Modern-day systems have software-based and electrical components in the HVAC unit.

Issues like worn-out and dirty filters, refrigerant leaks, fuse breaks, and malfunctioning dampers can hamper the working of the entire system.

Factors like these may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

HVAC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The HVAC equipment segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global HVAC market during the forecast period.

segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global HVAC market during the forecast period. The growth in urbanization and construction expenditure as well as the improved sales of commercial and residential buildings are driving the HVAC equipment segment.

Heat pumps, air-conditioners (ACs), and unitary ACs are expected to witness significant demand in residential and non-residential buildings.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global HVAC market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 53% of the global heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) market. APAC is the largest market for HVAC systems because of the climatic conditions, changes in demographics, and increasing urbanization.

is estimated to contribute to 53% of the global heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) market. APAC is the largest market for HVAC systems because of the climatic conditions, changes in demographics, and increasing urbanization. Owing to the growing urbanization in developing countries like China and India , commercial construction has picked up the pace and has raised the demand for the regional HVAC market in APAC.

and , commercial construction has picked up the pace and has raised the demand for the regional HVAC market in APAC. The increasing population in various countries of the region leads to an increase in the residential construction, further driving demand for residential HVAC systems.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC Market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC market vendors

HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Germany,UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu General Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

