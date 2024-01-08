HVAC Market size to grow by USD 74.02 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing construction sector to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC market is expected to grow by USD 74.02 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Market 2024-2028

The growing construction sector is a key factor driving market growth. The growth increases the demand for air conditioning, heating systems, ventilation, refrigeration, and ductwork, meeting diverse climate control needs. Emerging focus on indoor air quality, thermostats' innovative advancements, and efficient heat pumps and furnace installation drive market expansion. Moreover, the integration of cooling towers and air handlers contributes to the industry's evolution, reflecting a comprehensive response to escalating construction demands.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the HVAC market: ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG
  • HVAC Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.93% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The HVAC market experiences a notable trend with the increased adoption of building automation systems, impacting controls in both commercial HVAC and residential HVAC. This shift enhances HVAC maintenance, leveraging smart technologies for improved climate control and air purification. Embracing green HVAC technologies, IoT integration, and retrofitting strategies, the industry aligns with sustainable practices. The incorporation of advanced HVAC filters and the integration of smart HVAC systems showcase a paradigm shift towards efficient and interconnected building environments.

Significant Challenge

  • The HVAC market faces challenges in failure issues with equipment, impacting energy efficiency and system reliability. Problems with dehumidifiers, zoning systems, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technologies lead to operational hurdles. Additionally, ensuring the functionality of energy management systems, UV air sanitizers, and geothermal systems remains crucial amid equipment failures. Addressing these issues necessitates a focus on maintenance, technological advancements, and stringent quality control measures to mitigate risks and maintain optimal HVAC performance.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The HVAC equipment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. 
The segment is experiencing growth due to factors such as a burgeoning population, industrialization, heightened construction spending, elevated sales of both commercial and residential structures, and the augmented disposable income of the middle-class demographic. Additionally, the surge in demand for HVAC equipment from both residential and non-residential sectors is expected to propel the overall global HVAC market.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report  

Related Reports:

The Commercial HVAC Market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.63 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43%.

The HVAC System Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.34 billion

HVAC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 74.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2023-2024(%)

5.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market size to grow by USD 63.35 billion from 2023-2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market size to grow by USD 63.35 billion from 2023-2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

The contract research organization (CRO) market size is expected to grow by USD 63.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the...
Radiotherapy Devices Market to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

Radiotherapy Devices Market to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

The radiotherapy devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.