HVAC Market size to grow by USD 74.02 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing construction sector to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC market is expected to grow by USD 74.02 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Market 2024-2028

The growing construction sector is a key factor driving market growth. The growth increases the demand for air conditioning, heating systems, ventilation, refrigeration, and ductwork, meeting diverse climate control needs. Emerging focus on indoor air quality, thermostats' innovative advancements, and efficient heat pumps and furnace installation drive market expansion. Moreover, the integration of cooling towers and air handlers contributes to the industry's evolution, reflecting a comprehensive response to escalating construction demands.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the HVAC market: ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA , Ferguson plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG

Market to observe 5.93% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The HVAC market experiences a notable trend with the increased adoption of building automation systems, impacting controls in both commercial HVAC and residential HVAC. This shift enhances HVAC maintenance, leveraging smart technologies for improved climate control and air purification. Embracing green HVAC technologies, IoT integration, and retrofitting strategies, the industry aligns with sustainable practices. The incorporation of advanced HVAC filters and the integration of smart HVAC systems showcase a paradigm shift towards efficient and interconnected building environments.

Significant Challenge

The HVAC market faces challenges in failure issues with equipment, impacting energy efficiency and system reliability. Problems with dehumidifiers, zoning systems, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technologies lead to operational hurdles. Additionally, ensuring the functionality of energy management systems, UV air sanitizers, and geothermal systems remains crucial amid equipment failures. Addressing these issues necessitates a focus on maintenance, technological advancements, and stringent quality control measures to mitigate risks and maintain optimal HVAC performance.

Keg Segments:

The HVAC equipment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The segment is experiencing growth due to factors such as a burgeoning population, industrialization, heightened construction spending, elevated sales of both commercial and residential structures, and the augmented disposable income of the middle-class demographic. Additionally, the surge in demand for HVAC equipment from both residential and non-residential sectors is expected to propel the overall global HVAC market.

HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 74.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 5.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

