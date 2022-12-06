HVAC market size to grow by USD 74.02 billion, Opportunities led by Arkema Group and Carrier Global Corp. - Technavio

Dec 06, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC market is fragmented due to the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are providing customized HVAC systems at lower prices than international vendors to increase their market presence. Although several new vendors are foraying into the market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. During the forecast period, the competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify with increasing product launches, technological innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.
The HVAC market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.02 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Scope
The HVAC market report covers the following areas:
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- HVAC equipment: The HVAC equipment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the demand for energy-saving ACs, rise in disposable income, and boom in residential construction are driving the growth of the segment. Also, new trends, such as the rise in the use of energy recovery ventilation (ERV) units, will significantly contribute to the growth of the segment.
- HVAC services
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expanding commercial construction sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as growing population, climatic conditions, increasing urbanization, and demographic changes are supporting the growth of the HVAC market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu General Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the Key Data Covered in this HVAC Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the HVAC market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC market vendors.
