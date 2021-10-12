HVAC Market to Grow With 4.8% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC market revenue is expected to rise to $358.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030. The mushrooming requirement for energy-efficient air conditioning systems and increasing implementation of supportive government policies are the major factors driving the market across the world.

Key Findings of HVAC Market Report

Surging construction and infrastructure development activities, especially in the U.A.E., Qatar , and Saudi Arabia , on account of the major upcoming events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, ongoing Dubai Expo 2020, and increasing tourist footfall are also fueling the demand for HVAC equipment.



The sales of cooling systems are the highest due to the rising temperature on account of global warming and rising disposable income of people living in tropical countries.



Commercial end users will generate the highest demand for HVAC equipment in the coming years, mainly because of the surging number of buildings and offices and booming healthcare industry.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing HVAC market due to the rapid economic progress, increasing construction activities, and surging population of urban dwellers in China and India .



Market players are making huge investments in research and development (R&D) projects to offer advanced HVAC systems.



They are also focusing on facility expansions and product launches to strengthen their position.

Johnson Control International PLC began the expansion of its air handling unit manufacturing plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, U.S., in December 2019, to increase the total area of the facility to 120,000 square feet.

Furthermore, Danfoss A/S launched six new refrigeration and air conditioning (AC) systems and components in India in November 2019. These products are Danfoss Intelligent Purging System (IPS)/air purger, ICSH 2-step solenoid valve, Danfoss gas detector, IFCD defrost module, EKE 400, and Danfoss plate heat exchanger.

Johnson Controls International PLC, LG Electronics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Smardt Chiller Group Inc., GAMI Air Conditioners Manufacturing, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, SKM Air Conditioning LLC, Thermax Limited, Petra Engineering Industries Co., Carrier Global Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Thermal Care Inc., Blue Star Limited, The Arctic Chiller Group Ltd., Frigel Firenze SpA, and Hero-Tech Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd. are the most-significant HVAC market players.

HVAC Market Segmentation Analysis

HVAC Market Based on Offering

Equipment

Heating



Furnaces



Heat pumps



Boilers



Unitary heaters



Ventilation



Humidifiers/dehumidifiers



Air cleaners



Ventilation fans



Air handling units and fan coil units



Air Conditioning



Variable refrigerant flow



Ducted split/packaged unit



Split units



Chillers



Room ACs

Services

Installation



Upgradation/Replacement



Maintenance & Repair



Consulting

HVAC Market Based on End User

Commercial

Office and buildings



Supermarkets/hypermarkets



Government



Healthcare



Hospitality



Transportation

Industrial

Oil and gas



Food and beverage



Automotive



Energy and utilities

Residential

HVAC Market Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



Spain



Russia



Turkey



France

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan



South Korea



China



India

LATAM

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

Saudi Arabia



U.A.E



Kuwait



Qatar



Nigeria



South Africa



Egypt



Oman and Bahrain

and

Israel

SOURCE P&S Intelligence