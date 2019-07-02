HVAC Program Now Available to Students at Florida Career College in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College is excited to announce the addition of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program to the Boynton Beach campus's program offerings. With this addition, all Florida Career College locations will now offer HVAC career training. Students have the opportunity to train and receive the hands-on skills they need to be successful in this ever growing and in-demand career field.

"We are ecstatic here at the Boynton Beach campus to be adding this new program offering to our students," says John Schuman, Regional VP of Operations at Florida Career College. "There is a growing need for skilled workers in the field of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. We aspire to make an impact on our students, as well as the community, by providing the opportunity to build a career in the HVAC industry."

Students who have always had an interest in HVAC or those who want to train for a new career can take advantage of this new program. All students who enroll in the new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program will not only train in the classroom but will gain valuable knowledge and skills in the lab too. Our HVAC lab is set up with industry relevant equipment and designed to provide students with real-life simulations to help prepare and train them for success in their new career.

The HVAC program can be completed in as few as 9.5 months and prepares students for two important certifications in the HVAC industry. Throughout the modules, students will build upon their knowledge from the previous module and put it all together to create a solid foundation for their future career in HVAC.

The demand for HVAC technicians continues to grow and the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that employment will grow by 15% until 2026, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.

Students can enroll now in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program at the Boynton Beach campus. The first class will start on Monday, July 29. You can learn more about the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program and all other programs offered at floridacareercollege.edu.

About Florida Career College

Florida Career College has been providing students with high-quality vocational education and career training at our campuses located in Florida and Houston, Texas. Each one of the programs offered is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures.

Our programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and we specialize in focused small classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. We offer day and evening classes, where you will find that Florida Career College is committed to helping students succeed.

