HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size worth USD 1.34 Mn, Market Analysis Segmented by End User and Geography- Technavio

Top Key players in HVAC Rental Equipment Market are covered as:

Aggreko Plc

Ashtead Group Plc

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Herc Rentals Inc.

HVAC RENTALS

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership

United Rentals Inc.

The HVAC rental equipment market will be affected by the use of energy-efficient solutions. Apart from this, other market trends include the growing adoption of Industrials and rising demand from end-user industries that use HVAC rental equipment.

In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations are driving the HVAC equipment rental market. Have a query before purchasing HVAC rental equipment market report, request a sample report.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market is segmented by

End-User

industrial



commercial



residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The regional distribution of HVAC rental equipment market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period. The HVAC rental equipment market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. Download Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global HVAC rental equipment industry by value?

What will be the size of the global HVAC rental equipment industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global HVAC rental equipment industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global HVAC rental equipment market?

The HVAC rental equipment market research report presents critical information and factual data about HVAC rental equipment industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in HVAC rental equipment market study. Get Sample Report.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, and United Rentals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aggreko Plc

Exhibit 45: Aggreko Plc - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aggreko Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aggreko Plc - Key news



Exhibit 48: Aggreko Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Aggreko Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ashtead Group Plc

Exhibit 50: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 51: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Exhibit 54: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Segment focus

10.6 Herc Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 59: Herc Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Herc Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Herc Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 HVAC RENTALS

Exhibit 64: HVAC RENTALS - Overview



Exhibit 65: HVAC RENTALS - Product and service



Exhibit 66: HVAC RENTALS - Key offerings

10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc

Exhibit 67: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Overview



Exhibit 68: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Key news



Exhibit 70: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 77: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership

Exhibit 80: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Overview



Exhibit 81: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Key offerings

10.12 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 83: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

