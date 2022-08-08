HVAC System Market Size Worth $455.96 Billion by 2028 at 10.8% CAGR, Driven by Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient Solutions, Deep Dive Analysis (18+ Countries, 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies) | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " HVAC System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Thermostat, Air Handling Units, Central ACs, Furnace, Heat Pump, Compressor, and Others), Type (Split System, Ductless System, and Packaged System), Implementation (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)", the global HVAC system market is projected to reach $455.96 billion by 2028 from $246.10 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022–2028.

HVAC System Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 246.10 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 455.96 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 200 No. Tables 139 No. of Charts & Figures 127 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Type, Implementation, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

HVAC System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; Rheem Manufacturing Company; Honeywell International Ltd.; Johnson Controls International plc; LG Electronics, Inc.; EVAPCO; Lennox International; Carrier AG and Trane Technologies, Inc. are among the key HVAC system market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players have been studied and analyzed during this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, DAIKIN announced the expansion of its new heat pump heating factory in Poland. The company announced an investment of around USD $300 million toward the factory. The new production base will start operations in July 2024 to meet the rapidly increasing demand for heat pumps in Europe.

In 2021, Johnson Controls announced a program in partnership with Fundient Capital LLC. The Ultimate Home Comfort is a 10-year residential HVAC program that provides homeowners with highly efficient heating and cooling options. The program is being offered through the YORK brand of Johnson Controls.

HVAC System Market Analysis: Key Insights

The HVAC system market growth is driven the rise in demand for energy efficient solutions, growth in government regulatory policies for energy saving and conservation, development of smart HVAC system promoting demand and rising Integration of IoT with HVAC systems globally. China holds a major market share in HVAC system market in 2022.

The HVAC system market size is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Being home to several industries, which are focused on decreasing energy consumption and lowering their carbon footprint, Europe is pioneering advanced HVAC system adoption. Europe has been at the forefront in fighting global warming, and several regulations have been framed to tackle the same. Reducing energy consumption of residential and commercial buildings is also gaining importance in the region. Such factors collectively are promoting the HVAC system market growth.

North America accounted for the largest global HVAC system market share. It is the most technologically advanced region, with major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth in the construction industry in the United States is positively impacting HVAC system market growth in the region. The country has witnessed rising activity in the industrial sector, comprising manufacturing facilities, and other institutional and industrial facilities, which has been driving the market demand for HVAC systems.

Hydrofluorocarbon consumption is being progressively regulated by the federal government, and the U.S. HVAC system market players are continually responding to this. Up to 50% of the R410A refrigerant, which is known to be utilized in contemporary HVAC systems in the United States is made up of hydrofluorocarbons like R-32. R-32 is the best choice as it offers energy efficiency, high thermal conductivity, and low toxicity. For instance, in December 2021, Daikin launched its first R-32 System in the US. Based on the R-32's advantageous qualities, Daikin made this decision. R-32 is optimal low global warming potential (GWP) substitute for R310A for many important residential, light commercial and applied products in the North America. Such advancements from major players in the market are driving the HVAC system market size in the US.

HVAC System Market Analysis: Type Overview

Based on type, the HVAC system market is segmented into split system, ductless system and packaged system. Ductless System can be used in variety of residential settings. The most frequent usage is in multifamily buildings or as a retrofit addition to premises that already has non ducted heating systems like hydronic, radiant panels and space heaters. Split HVAC system is divided into two independent components, one of which serves as a heating unit and the other as a cooling unit, as the name would imply. It should be emphasized that these systems have plainly distinguishable indoor and outdoor units.

These HVAC items have and exterior cooling system with coils, compressors, and refrigerants to chill the air and a fan to exhaust hot air. These are essentially the air conditioning units that are maintained outside of homes and used in the summer season. Moreover, A hybrid air conditioning split system uses whatever fuel is available during the season. A furnace and an air conditioner are part of a typical HVAC setup, whereas a furnace and a heat pump are part of a hybrid split system. Due to its capacity to switch between oil and gas depending on price, a hybrid split system is energy efficient. In terms of HVAC system market share, split system dominates the HVAC industry.

