HVAC system market to grow by USD 48.34 billion from 2022 to 2027|The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC system market size is estimated to increase by USD 48.34 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.22%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC System Market 2023-2027

HVAC system market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global HVAC system market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer HVAC system in the market are Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GREE Comfort, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Company Offerings

Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers HVAC systems such as Carrier Infinity.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers HVAC systems such as Daikin VRV.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers HVAC systems such as Emerson Sensi.

HVAC system market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (split system, ductless system, and packaged system), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes both commercial and industrial HVAC systems and is a dominating segment in the market focus and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as the growth of the construction sector, an increase in investment in infrastructure development, and the growing need for office space are major factors that have led to a rising global air conditioning systems market within the nonresidential segment. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global HVAC system market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC system market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 54% to the global market growth. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing population, climatic conditions, increasing urbanization, and demographic changes in the region. Furthermore, regulations and efficiency norms in countries such as India and China will drive the HVAC system market in the region during the forecast period.

HVAC system market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems drives the HVAC system market. Factors such as increasing disposable income and improving consumer living standards contribute to the growing demand for inverter heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Furthermore, the residential segment witnesses higher adoption of split ACs compared to window ACs. Split ACs may be classified into two categories, namely fixed-speed split ACs and inverter split ACs, based on the type of compressors. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the HVAC system market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The increasing popularity of smart HVAC systems is an emerging HVAC system market trend. The growth in the global air conditioning and refrigeration equipment market is due to the increasing trend in the adoption of smart and interconnected HVAC systems.

IoT-enabled devices such as smart thermostats equipped with sensors and Wi-Fi capabilities aid to adjust the temperature in industrial premises remotely using smartphones or personal computers. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the HVAC system market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The lack of skilled labor challenges the growth of the HVAC system market. While installing or handling any type of HVAC system, there is a requirement for technical skills and knowledge. Furthermore, the shortage of labor is going to have an impact on the profit margins of manufacturers, as replacement services will be affected.

But a massive shortage of skilled manpower has plagued contractors for several years and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the HVAC systems during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC system market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC system market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC system market vendors

Related Reports:

The energy-efficient HVAC systems market size is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers energy-efficient HVAC systems market segmentations by product (air Conditioning, heating, and ventilation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs is notably driving the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth.

The HVAC Control Systems Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9335.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sensors, controlled devices, and controllers), end-user (automotive, residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The advent of smart HVAC systems is a major driving factor for the growth of the HVAC control systems market during the forecast period.

HVAC system market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GREE Comfort, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC system market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Split system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Ductless system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Packaged system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Carrier Global Corp.

12.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.5 Emerson Electric Co.

12.6 GREE Comfort

12.7 Hitachi Ltd.

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

12.10 Lennox International Inc.

12.11 LG Corp.

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.13 Nortek

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Trane Technologies Plc

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.