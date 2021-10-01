HVAC Valves Market to Record $ 1.69 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the HVAC valves market.

Download a Free Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing residential and commercial construction activities and increase in demand for centralized HVAC solutions will drive the growth of the HVAC Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, failure issues with HVAC solutions might hamper the market growth.

The growing preference for customized HVAC valves will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, stringent regulations associated with the development of HVAC valves are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The HVAC valves market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mueller Industries Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC valves market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into ball valves, globe valves, butterfly valves, and other valves. The market witnessed strong growth in the ball valves segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports on Industrials include:

Global HVAC Air Filter Market - Global HVAC air filter market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global HVAC Control Systems Market - Global HVAC control systems market is segmented by product (sensors, controlled devices, and controllers), end-user (automotive, residential, commercial, and Industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

HVAC Valves Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerating at almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South

America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS,

Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc.,

Johnson Controls International Plc, Mueller Industries

Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE,

and Siemens AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the

forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio