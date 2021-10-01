HVAC Valves Market to Record $ 1.69 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Oct 01, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, "HVAC Valves Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The HVAC valves market is estimated to grow by USD 1.69 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the HVAC valves market.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing residential and commercial construction activities and increase in demand for centralized HVAC solutions will drive the growth of the HVAC Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, failure issues with HVAC solutions might hamper the market growth.
The growing preference for customized HVAC valves will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, stringent regulations associated with the development of HVAC valves are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The HVAC valves market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mueller Industries Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC valves market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into ball valves, globe valves, butterfly valves, and other valves. The market witnessed strong growth in the ball valves segment in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
HVAC Valves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerating at almost 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
