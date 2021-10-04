HVDC Converter Stations Market to Record almost $ 4 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Major Growth Expected in APAC | Technavio

The HVDC converter stations market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the increase in global power demand as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The technological advances in HVDC technology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The HVDC Converter Stations Market is segmented by Technology (LCC and VSC) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the HVDC converter market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The HVDC converter stations market covers the following areas:

HVDC Converter Stations Market Sizing

HVDC Converter Stations Market Forecast

HVDC Converter Stations Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Alstom Holdings SA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month

Related Reports:

Global Industrial Relays Market - Global industrial relays market is segmented by product (electromechanical relays, solid-state relays, hybrid relays, reed relays, and general-purpose relays), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market - Global power transmission lines and towers market is segmented by type (HVAC and HVDC) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

HVDC Converter Stations Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries China, India, US, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NR Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio