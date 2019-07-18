HVDC Converters Market to Exceed USD 13 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVDC converters market revenue is set to rise from USD 6 billion in 2018 to around USD 13 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing concerns pertaining to grid stability and security of supply issues across the developing economies owing to rapid increase in peak demand will drive the HVDC converters market size. Ongoing investments to establish a sustainable electrical network in line with supportive regulatory reforms pertaining to the integration of renewable technologies will foster the industry growth.

HVDC Converters Market will grow at 17.6% CAGR up to 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Growing demand for an effective and efficient grid interconnection systems for an integration of renewable technologies, favored by rapid penetration of offshore wind farms will propel the HVDC converters market share. In 2018, according to Eurostat, Europe witnessed an installation of 2.6 GW of offshore wind energy capacity which is 18% higher from 2017. Operational safety and efficient power supply through minimizing overall transmission losses are some of the key features further accelerating the product adoption.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4015

800kV-1,000 kV HVDC converters market is set to grow on account of ongoing deployment of large scale renewable power generation facilities at large distances from their load centers. For instance, in January 2017, Government of India has signed an agreement with ABB to build 800kV UHVDC transmission line for providing electricity access to over 80 million people.

LCC HVDC converters market is set to witness appreciable momentum on account of ongoing capital spending toward expansion of electrical infrastructure with large scale grid integration projects. For instance, in 2017, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) commissioned a 6,000 MW, 1,728 km long LCC HVDC link with an aim to connect the hydro-rich northeastern state to the nation. In addition, ongoing technological advancements across the industry will further boost the product deployment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 402 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report. "HVDC Converters Market Size By Voltage (<500 kV, 500-800 kV, 800-1,000 kV, >1,000 kV), By Power Rating (<3,000 MW, 3,000-6,000 MW, 6,000-10,000 MW, >10,000 MW), By Configuration (Monopolar, Bipolar, Back To Back, Others), By Converter (LCC, VSC, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, China, India, South Korea, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Norway, Russia, Rest Of World), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvdc-converters-market

Rising focus toward security of supply issues in line with growing share of renewables transmission via national grids will significantly drive the back to back HVDC converters market size. Effectively interlinking two adjacent asynchronous AC networks minimizes carbon emissions and raises the systems efficiency which in turn will further propel the product deployment.

North America HVDC converters market will grow on account of ongoing investments toward the strengthening of aging power infrastructure across the developed economies. For instance, as per the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Canada will require investments of worth USD 350 billion in a time span of 20 years from 2017 to revamp its grid infrastructure. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements coupled with surging investments toward the development of long-distance transmission networks will boost the product demand across the region.

Germany HVDC converters market size will witness robust growth owing to government measures to increase the cross-border electricity trade. In 2016, Siemens had been awarded USD 301.8 million contract by utilities Amprion and Elia for the development of two HVDC converter stations to effectively transfer power from Germany to Belgium.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4015

Prominent industry participants across market are General Electric, Toshiba, ABB, Siemens, C-EPRI, and Mitsubishi Electric among others.

Browse Related Report:

1. Global High Voltage Cables Market Size By Voltage Class (50 kV – 110 kV, 115 kV – 330 kV, > 330 kV), By Application (Utility, Industrial) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa) Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/high-voltage-cables-market

2. Overhead Conductor Market Size By Product (Conventional Conductors {ACSR, AAAC, ACAR, AACSR, AAC}, High Temperature Conductors {Tal, ZTAl}, Others {ACFR, ACCR, ACCC, CRAC, Gap Conductors}), By Voltage (132 kV to 220 kV, 221 kV to 660 kV, > 660 kV), By Rated Strength (High Strength {10 kN to 75 kN}, Extra High Strength {76 kN to 150 kN}, Ultra High Strength {> 150 kN}), By Current (HVAC, HVDC), Application (High Tension, Extra High Tension, Ultra High Tension), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina), Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/overhead-conductor-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

hvdc-converters-market-size-worth.jpg

HVDC Converters Market size worth over $13 bn by 2025

HVDC Converters Market will grow at 17.6% CAGR up to 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

HVDC Converters Market

Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

