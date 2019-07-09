HVH Precision Analytics Expands Medical Team with New Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

WAYNE, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HVH Precision Analytics announced today the expansion of its medical team to include Pierantonio Russo, MD, FAAP, FCPP, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Russo is a nationally recognized cardiac surgeon, transplant surgeon and most recently a health care executive at national payer organizations, as well as Chief Medical Officer at a BCBSA backed population medicine company. In his role, Dr. Russo will serve as a strategic and subject matter expert in areas of clinical medicine, population health, health economics and reimbursement, working closely with the HVH's clients and data science team, continuing to elevate HVH's emphasis combining data analytics with medical expertise.

"We're extremely excited to have Dr. Russo join the HVH team. He brings a unique breadth and depth of experience and will add significant value to our U.S. and global work. This marks an important step in continuing to develop our capabilities at the leading edge of our practice areas," said Steve Costalas, HVH Precision Analytics Chief Executive Officer.

"HVH provides cutting edge artificial intelligence solutions that result in actionable insights for its Biopharma, Payer and Hospital Network clients. With our proven solutions combining healthcare data with social determinants of health, I am looking forward to further building out the medical team and HVH's capabilities," said Dr. Russo.

Prior to joining HVH, Dr. Russo graduated from the Bologna Medical School and continued his training in Cardiovascular Surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, United Kingdom, and the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, MN. He held academic, clinical and administrative leadership positions as: Chief of Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplantation, Director of the Heart Institute and Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, PA; and Chief of Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Director of the CICU at the University of Missouri Hospital. Dr. Russo spent over 10 years in senior medical positions at Independence Blue Cross and Harvard Pilgrim payer systems.

Dr. Russo has personally performed 54 pediatric heart transplants and has held full-time academic positions in surgery and pediatrics at Temple Medical School, Thomas Jefferson Medical College, Allegheny University and the University of Missouri as well as in postgraduate MBA programs at the Wharton School of Business and with the Harvard Medical School faculty as a lecturer on the topic of population medicine. Dr. Russo has been first author/co-author of 55 peer reviewed publications, in addition to authoring meeting abstracts and presenting at professional medical societies worldwide. Dr. Russo also sits on the advisory board of various healthcare organizations.

About HVH Precision Analytics

HVH Precision Analytics is a leading provider of advanced analytics and services using global real-world data to realize actionable insights. Drawing on a heritage of the most sophisticated military-grade artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, HVH partners with leading healthcare organizations to improve insights and business intelligence. HVH's owners are Havas Health & You (havashealthandyou.com), the world's largest health and wellness network, and Perspecta (perspecta.com), which brings mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations capabilities to U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets through more than 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects. For more information, please visit www.hvhprecision.com.

