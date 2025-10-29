ISLE reinvents the backyard greenhouse with its patented inflatable paddleboard technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, ISLE has led the watersports industry in advanced inflatable engineering, creating paddleboards and kayaks that are ultra-lightweight, incredibly rigid, and nearly indestructible. Now, that same award-winning InfinityFiber™ technology is taking root on land. Introducing HĀVN, the world's first inflatable, modular greenhouse — a breakthrough in structural design that blends innovation, functionality, and modern garden style.

HĀVN

"What began as a passion for helping people enjoy time on the water with family and friends has evolved into a platform for innovation that extends beyond… Our expertise in inflatable technology opened the door to something entirely new — we realized our patented materials could create beautiful, functional modular structures for growing and much more."

Jimmy Blakeney, Product Designer & Brand President.

Flexibility Every Garden Needs

Meet HĀVN, the world's first inflatable, modular greenhouse that transforms any backyard into a thriving garden oasis. It combines the strength of traditional wood or metal structures with the flexibility and portability of an inflatable – something never before seen in home gardening. This gives gardeners a weather-ready greenhouse they can easily set up, move, or store with the seasons.

Easy to Build

Greenhouses can be a nightmare to assemble. HĀVN is easily assembled in just two hours with two people using post & beam construction – no tools, permits, or concrete foundations required. Each beam and post connects through a simple, interlocking system that requires no equipment or specialized skills. When you're done, its modular framework packs down compactly for transport or off-season storage.

Weather-Ready & Designed to Endure

Engineered to withstand 75 mph winds and 30 inches of snow, HĀVN is as rugged as it is elegant. Plus, it's backed with a 5-year warranty, because inflatable shouldn't mean temporary.

At the heart of HĀVN lies InfinityFiber™, ISLE's patented high-performance inflatable composite that earned Popular Science's Innovation of the Year award. This revolutionary material delivers the rigidity of solid beams at a fraction of the weight, resists punctures, and maintains pressure for extended periods — outperforming traditional inflatables in every category.

Easy to Move. Simple to Store.

Find the perfect spot in your garden to maximize your harvest, then easily move it with two people when you are ready for a change. It anchors securely in place, and when the season ends, it's just as easy to pack up, store, or take with you if you move.

Grow Longer. Grow Smarter. Gather More.

Gardening can be unpredictable. HĀVN gives you control over your environment, protecting plants and extending shoulder seasons so you can grow longer and gather more. Whether you're a hobby farmer, homesteader, or backyard oasis builder, HĀVN turns any patch of ground into a place to grow, gather, and unwind.

Inside, you'll find 100 sq/ft. of customizable growing space and a state-of-the art app-controlled ventilation system to manage humidity and temperature (right from your phone) creating ideal conditions for seedlings, vegetables, herbs, and more.

The HĀVN Inflatable Greenhouse will be available October 29, 2025, at HavnOutdoor.com, Costco.com, and select retail partners. Learn more at havnoutdoor.com and islesurfandsup.com.

