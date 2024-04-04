HW Staffing Solutions Acquires Top Prospect Group, Launches New Website and Launches New Practice Areas

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HW Staffing Solutions, a leading commercial staffing agency providing services throughout the United States, announced today the acquisition of Top Prospect Group, a professional services and Information Technology staffing firm headquartered in White Plains, NY. This acquisition allows HW Staffing Solutions to expand its offerings to clients and candidates, providing them with more comprehensive staffing services.

Founded in 2010 by Evelyn Sirena and Vincent Battipaglia, Top Prospect Group becomes the newest division of HW Staffing Solutions. In addition to specializing in providing businesses of all sizes with Information Technology Staffing solutions, the division has added professional services areas including Accounting, Tax & Finance, HR & Operations, Engineering and Executive Search. The combination of HW Staffing and Top Prospect Group now allows the company to offer staffing solutions across the professional services ecosystem. The new division will be led by Evelyn Sirena, Vincent Battipaglia and Stacy Savage.

To formally launch the division, a new Top Prospect Group website has been built bringing a wide array of content for its new divisions as well as enhanced capabilities for its clients, candidates and consultants, as well as refresh the overall brand. Visit topprospectgroup.com to see all that TPG can bring to you.

"We are excited to welcome Top Prospect Group to the HW Staffing Solutions family," said Ed Walsh Jr., CEO of HW Staffing Solutions. "The acquisition of Top Prospect Group helps us provide our clients with even more comprehensive staffing solutions and gives us the opportunity to expand our reach in the professional services staffing space of IT, Accounting, Tax & Finance, HR & Operations, Engineering and Executive Search."

Evelyn, Vinny and Stacy, all accomplished Professional Services staffing professionals with over 30 years of experience, share their knowledge and expertise with both their existing clients and HW Staffing Solution's clients. Additionally, they use the latest technology and recruitment strategies to ensure that they find the best candidates for their clients.

"We are confident that the acquisition of Top Prospect Group and the launch of this new division will be a valuable addition to our company," said Walsh. "We look forward to helping businesses find the best talent for their needs and contributing to their success."

To learn more about Top Prospect Group and HW Staffing Solutions, please visit the websites at hwstaffing.com and topprospectgroup.com.

ABOUT TOP PROSPECT GROUP AND HW STAFFING SOLUTIONS

HW Staffing Solutions, and its new division Top Prospect Group, are an independently owned and operated Commercial Staffing and Professional Services Staffing firm providing contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire services to clients throughout the United States in Technology, Accounting, Tax & Finance, Office & Administrative, Engineering, HR & Operations, Executive Search, Light Industrial, Professional and Technical, Call Center, Food Processing, Healthcare and Hospitality sectors. For more information on HW Staffing visit hwstaffing.com and for professional services, please visit topprospectgroup.com.

SOURCE HW Staffing